Automated Test Equipment Market Surging Towards USD 7.35 Billion with CAGR of 4.62% by 2031: SNS Insider
Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Test Equipment Market Size
The SNS Insider report highlights a promising future for the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market, anticipating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.62% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This translates to a projected market valuation of USD 10.6 billion by 2031.
Growing Demand and Market Dynamics
The market growth is Driven by several key factors. The flourishing automotive industry, with its growing adoption of complex electronic systems and autonomous driving technologies, is a major driver. The booming semiconductor industry, driven by the ever-increasing demand for connected devices and consumer electronics, is driving the need for advanced testing solutions. ATE plays a Important role in ensuring the performance, speed, and cost-effectiveness of semiconductor production. Semiconductor companies are actively deploying ATE to enhance these crucial aspects, Driving the market forward.
The rise of System-on-Chip (SoC) devices and the increasing number of electronic components in automobiles, particularly in electric vehicles, are further contributing to market expansion. Advancements in technology are leading to ever-more intricate designs of electronic components. This complexity necessitates rigorous testing procedures, creating a significant demand for ATE. The integration of these advancements with the growing awareness of quality control measures further amplifies the market potential.
Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1555
KEY PLAYERS:
- Advantest Corporation.
- Cal-Bay Systems Inc
- Marvin Instruments Corp.
- Roos Instruments Inc.
- Shinbashi Inc.
- Cobham Plc
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Teradyne Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- LTX-Credence
- National Instruments Corp.
- Chroma ATE Inc
- Astronics Test Systems
Recent Developments
• In March 2022, National Instruments introduced its Test Workflow subscription bundle, offering comprehensive software access for designing and automating test systems.
• In January 2023, Roos Instruments unveiled the RI8607 50 GHz Test Set, expanding the capabilities of their vector measurement systems for applications like automotive radar and cellular backhaul.
• In October 2022, Chroma ATE Inc. launched the next-generation Chroma 3650-S2 platform, a high-performance ATE designed for testing batteries, power management ICs, and power conversion.
• In May 2022, Advantest Corporation introduced a compact test station for the V93000 Platform, enabling a 4x capacity increase in IC engineering labs for functional and structural testing of digital devices.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY PRODUCT
• Memory ATE
• Flash Memory ATE
• SRAM ATE
• Digital ATE
• Discrete ATE
• DRAM ATE
• Mixed Signal ATE
• Non-Memory ATE
• Others
The ATE market can be segmented by product and by industry. The non-memory ATE segment currently holds the dominant position due to advancements in IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and the defence and aerospace sectors. Companies are prioritizing faster time-to-market alongside superior product quality and cost-effective testing, propelling the non-memory ATE segment's growth.
BY INDUSTRY
• Semiconductor Fabrication
• Automotive & Transportation
• IT & Telecommunications
• Consumer Electronics
• Aerospace & Defense
• Healthcare & Life Science
• Others
From an Industry perspective, the IT & telecommunications segment currently Dominates the market. The increasing application of ATE in semiconductor assembly and manufacturing is a significant driver, with the IT & telecommunication vertical expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.
BY TYPE
• Integrated Circuit (IC) Testing
• Hard Disk Drive Testing
• Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing
• Modules
BY COMPONENTS
• Industrial PCs
• Mass Interconnects
• Handlers/Probers
• Others
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1555
Impact of Global Disruptions
The Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow on the global economy, with potential implications for the ATE market. Supply chain disruptions and rising raw material costs creates challenges for ATE manufacturers. The long-term demand for high-quality electronic components is likely to remain robust, mitigating the war's potential impact. Economic slowdowns can also affect the ATE market. Reduced consumer spending and business investments can result to a decline in demand for electronic devices, impacting the need for ATE. However, the long-term trend towards automation and technological advancements is expected to sustain market growth despite temporary economic fluctuations.
Key Regional Developments
The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the most lucrative market for ATE, accounting for more than 75% of global revenue. This dominance is attributed to the substantial presence of semiconductor companies in the region, particularly in China and Taiwan. Growing government initiatives in these countries to promote advanced manufacturing processes are further fuelling regional market expansion. North America is also projected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing use of ATE in the aerospace and defence sector. The presence of major ATE manufacturers in the region will contribute to its market expansion.
Key Takeaways
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ATE market, encompassing current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and prospects.
• It offers valuable insights into market segmentation by product, industry, and region, enabling informed decision-making for stakeholders.
• The report highlights key developments and future trends that will shape the ATE market landscape in the coming years.
• By understanding the market dynamics and crucial factors influencing growth, investors, manufacturers, and end-users.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Automated Test Equipment Market Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
Chapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 8. Automated Test Equipment Global Market, by Product
Chapter 9. Automated Test Equipment Global Market, by Type
Chapter 10. Automated Test Equipment Global Market, by Component
Chapter 11. Automated Test Equipment Global Market, by Industry
Chapter 12. Regional Outlook
Chapter 13. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 14. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 15. Research Process
Continued…
Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1555
Contact us:
Akash Anand
Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Read Related Reports:
Thermal Imaging Market
Outage Management Market
Ultrasonic Sensor Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com