Semalt Introduces AutoSEO AI: Website Optimization and Traffic Growth Technology
Semalt's AutoSEO AI Offers Cost-Effective Solutions for Improved Google Rankings and Enhanced Online PresenceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semalt, a leader in SEO promotion services and web analytics tools, is excited to announce the launch of AutoSEO AI, a groundbreaking solution designed to rapidly enhance Google rankings and increase website traffic without substantial financial investment.
AutoSEO AI provides a comprehensive suite of features, including:
- Keyword Research: Utilizing a proprietary AI algorithm, AutoSEO AI selects keywords tailored to web content, prioritizing those already ranking in Google. Users can also add and prioritize their own keywords to fine-tune their SEO campaigns.
- Link Building: The system automatically places 750 high-quality backlinks per month and at least 90 lifetime article backlinks, ensuring steady growth through niche-related websites within Semalt's extensive network of 230,000 sites.
- Website Audit: SEO specialists conduct manual audits for websites under 6-12 month packages, providing detailed reports and recommendations. Automated audits are available for shorter-term plans and trial packages.
- Error Troubleshooting: For 12-month packages, Semalt’s web developers address errors identified during the advanced manual audit, ensuring compliance with Google guidelines.
- Reports: Users can monitor their campaign’s progress through downloadable reports in PDF and CSV formats or schedule email delivery. Personal customer success managers keep users updated on campaign results.
- SEO Expert Support: Continuous support from Semalt's SEO team and personal customer success managers is available throughout the campaign duration.
AutoSEO AI promotion helps to:
- Optimizing Websites: AutoSEO AI ensures websites are SEO-friendly and adhere to Google’s requirements by implementing the latest SEO practices.
- Enhancing Visibility: AutoSEO AI increases website's visibility on Google, promoting it with traffic-generating keywords.
- Attracting Visitors: Higher rankings bring websites closer to potential clients, improving the bottom line.
- Boosting Online Presence: AutoSEO AI is a cost-effective strategy to expand the target audience and sales, enhancing business productivity.
Who can benefit from AutoSEO AI:
- Small Businesses and Startups: AutoSEO AI provides affordable, tangible results, making it ideal for young companies exploring SEO as a customer acquisition channel.
- Resellers: Semalt's Reseller Program allows individuals to profit from reselling SEO tools. With no income limits, resellers set their prices and terms, while Semalt manages the SEO.
- SEO Agencies: Semalt’s link-building capabilities relieve SEO agencies from extensive link-building tasks, allowing them to focus on internal optimization.
What is Semalt:
Semalt is a premier provider of SEO services and web analytics tools, committed to helping businesses enhance their online presence and achieve higher search engine rankings. With a range of innovative solutions, Semalt ensures cost-effective and efficient growth for clients worldwide.
Andrew Timchenko
Semalt LP
+1 855-979-6663
company@semalt.com