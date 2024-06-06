Season 1 of new podcast dedicated to mental health nonprofit
Twin brothers Alex and Elliott Perry open up about mental health issues and finding balance in life in the second episode of the Alex Perry On Fire podcast.
Alex Perry On Fire launches with ‘Pills to work, pills to sleep,’ a candid talk about how dependence on prescription drugs can creep up on you
My goal has been to get better each day and carry that momentum to the next day. I would like for my experience to be a support for others trying to find momentum in their mental health recovery.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its first episode, the Alex Perry On Fire Podcast has twin brothers Alex and Elliott Perry braving a very candid discussion about how difficult it can be to face mental health issues that come out of nowhere.
To coincide with today’s release of “Pills to work, pills to sleep,” the premier episode of Alex Perry On Fire, the Perry brothers have dedicated the season to CARE-Dallas, a nonprofit that provides a safe, confidential space for receiving resources and education about substance abuse disorders at no cost. The Perry brothers have committed $10,000 to the organization this season.
Watching his brother work to overcome mental health challenges over the past year is one of the things that inspired Alex, recently named the #1 luxury real estate agent in Dallas and all of Texas, to launch the On Fire podcast.
Alex said he wouldn’t have wanted anyone other than Elliott to help make Alex Perry On Fire a reality.
“We will follow Elliott’s journey throughout this podcast, showing others how quickly your life can change because of mental health issues as well as connecting our listeners to some resources for starting the journey toward a more balanced life,” Alex Perry said.
Both Perrys have relied on raw, real conversations to help them try to find a new sense of balance in their lives and thought it might help others who also are struggling with depression, anxiety disorders and even addiction.
Elliott Perry joins Alex for a startlingly authentic conversation twice this season, and listeners will note a serious change in Elliott’s state of mind between the two episodes. Elliott said he hopes it will make difference for others, too.
“My goal has been to get better each day and carry that momentum to the next day,” he said. “I would like for my experience to be a support for others trying to find that momentum in their mental health recovery.”
According to recent National Institute of Mental Health data, 21 million U.S. adults have reported experiencing a major depressive episode.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says younger adults—age 18-29—experience depression more often, at 21 percent, with 16.8 percent of adults age 30-44 reporting depression. About 18.4 percent of adults age 45 say they have experienced depression.
Elliott’s experience has reshaped both of their lives, Alex said, inspiring them to reprioritize things like family, friends and self-care while succeeding in their careers as well.
With each episode, Perry’s guests share their vulnerabilities, struggles and even their missteps, leading listeners to discover awareness, change and freedom—and achieve better balance in their lives.
“We’re not asking people to give up work, we’re looking at the balance in our lives and carving out time to reenergize,” Alex Perry said. “All of us need to be as strategic about really embracing the journey in building a balanced life as we are about building our careers.”
New episodes of the Alex Perry On Fire Podcast premier each Wednesday on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and others.
