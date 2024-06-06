System Infrastructure Software Market set to USD 309.36 Billion by 2031 Due to increasing complexity of IT environments
System infrastructure software enables the management and orchestration of SDI components, including software-defined networking (SDN).AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the System Infrastructure Software Market was valued at USD 158.72 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 309.36 billion by 2031 and grow at a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Growing Demand and Market Scope
The system infrastructure software market encompasses a diverse range of software solutions designed to bolster an organization's IT performance. These solutions address critical areas like network and system management, operating systems, virtualization software, security software, and data center management tools. By leveraging system infrastructure software, businesses can achieve greater operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure smooth functioning across departments. The market scope extends beyond traditional on-premise solutions to embrace the burgeoning cloud-based and hybrid computing models.
Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the system infrastructure software market:
The rise in cybersecurity threats necessitates robust security software solutions to safeguard critical data and systems.
The burgeoning adoption of digital tools, systems, hardware, and software across industries creates a demand for software to manage this complex ecosystem effectively.
Heightened awareness of data governance practices fuels the need for software that prevents data loss and ensures compliance with regulations.
The increasing popularity of hybrid computing, which blends on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure, necessitates software solutions that facilitate seamless integration and management.
System infrastructure software acts as a critical enabler for businesses to integrate advanced digital solutions into their operations. This automation streamlines processes and fosters industry growth. Furthermore, the market is witnessing a positive shift towards cloud-based solutions and a growing demand for robust digital frameworks to manage increasingly complex data environments. This trend is expected to generate significant growth potential across diverse industries, including manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, and healthcare.
Major The Key Players of System Infrastructure Software Market
IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., Broadcom .and other players
Segment Analysis
By Type
The network and system management software segment currently holds the dominant share in the market. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on business automation across various industries. Businesses are actively seeking ways to reduce workforce costs and enhance transparency in their operations, leading them to adopt network and system management software solutions. These solutions provide centralized control and monitoring capabilities, enabling businesses to streamline IT management tasks and optimize network performance.
By Application
The smart building segment is expected to witness significant growth in the system infrastructure software market. This is primarily due to the growing popularity of smart buildings worldwide. Building management service providers heavily rely on system infrastructure software integrated into Building Management Systems (BMS) to efficiently manage Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices and establish robust unified interconnection systems. These integrated systems enable centralized management with enhanced security, reliability, improved uptime, and efficient resource utilization.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Storage
Network and System Management
Security
By Application
Building Management
Integrated Communications
Data Center Infrastructure
Cloud Integrations
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By End-User
IT
Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Public Sector
Retail
Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on the system infrastructure software market, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity. Heightened concerns about cyberattacks have driven up demand for security software solutions. This trend is particularly evident in India, where businesses fear potential cyberattacks from Russia or its allies. The Indian system infrastructure software market experienced a notable 12% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2023. Similarly, the market is anticipated to maintain a growth rate of around 15% annually throughout 2023, fueled by the continuous demand for these software solutions.
The United States also witnessed a 10% year-over-year growth in the system infrastructure software market during the first quarter of 2023. Overall, the Russia-Ukraine war has had a mixed impact on the system infrastructure software market. While it has generated a surge in demand for security software, the overall market growth may be hampered by potential economic disruptions caused by the conflict.
Key Regional Developments
The North American region currently holds the leading position in the system infrastructure software market, accounting for approximately 35-38% of the overall market share. Firstly, the prolific presence of data centers in the region encourages companies to establish independent data infrastructure systems for data processing and storage. This necessitates investment in system infrastructure software to manage these complex IT environments effectively. Secondly, the emergence of numerous startups in the U.S. and Canada creates robust market opportunities for innovative system infrastructure software solutions catering to the specific needs of these young companies.
The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This is fueled by rising investments in digital infrastructure across the region. Governments are actively implementing initiatives to modernize their IT infrastructure and bridge the digital divide. Additionally, the growing focus of startups in the region on raising funds to accelerate product innovation and expand their client base is fostering a dynamic market environment for system infrastructure software solutions.
Recent Developments
In April 5, 2023: Oracle Corporation, a global leader in enterprise software, announced the acquisition of Datadog, a leading provider of cloud-based monitoring and observability software. This acquisition strengthens Oracle's cloud-based monitoring and observability capabilities, enabling them to provide customers with a more comprehensive view of their IT infrastructure.
Key Takeaways
The rising adoption of cloud-based and hybrid computing solutions is a key driver of growth in the system infrastructure software market.
Businesses are increasingly seeking comprehensive software solutions to manage their complex IT infrastructure, optimize operations, and enhance security.
The network and system management software segment holds the dominant market share due to the rising emphasis on business automation.
The smart building segment is expected to witness significant growth driven by the proliferation of IoT-enabled buildings and the need for efficient management systems.
The Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth due to government investments in digital infrastructure and the burgeoning startup ecosystem.
