Aircraft Window Frame Market to Witness Steady Growth, Projected to Reach $250.5 Million by 2031

Aircraft Window Frame Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Window Frame Market," The aircraft window frame market was valued at $136.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $250.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31492

The concept of the aircraft window frame is typically attributed to the window frame, which includes a laminated outer rim and the inner band having a central aperture for receiving a window pane. It is primarily used in windshields and passenger cabin windows to provide rigidity to the windows. Currently, the surge in demand for composite materials used in the manufacturing of aircraft window frames is the key factor that drives the growth of the aircraft window frame market. For instance, manufacturers use “Lexan polycarbonate”, a lightweight window frame material that is relatively strong and has decent optical properties. Also, major commercial aircraft OEMs, Boeing and Airbus, have worked with material suppliers and parts fabricators and developed composite window frames for their next-generation aircraft, B787 and A350XWB. Composite window frames offer superior damage tolerance and have almost 50% lower weight compared to traditional aluminum frames.

In addition, the aircraft window frame market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the rise in the demand for large windows for enhanced passenger experience and a surge in the number of aircraft deliveries. Major countries such as Canada, U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, and India witness a rise in the number of air passengers and aircraft deliveries. For instance, according to the Bureau of transportation, in October 2021, U.S. Airlines’ passengers increased by 119% from October 2020. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037 at a 3.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Thus, increase in aircraft production during the forecast period owing to the rise in air traffic is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft window frame market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market/purchase-options

The factors such as surge in the number of aircraft deliveries, increase in use of lightweight materials in manufacturing aircraft window frames, and rise in the replacement of old aircraft supplement the growth of the aircraft window frame market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and congestion and delay in air traffic are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, government support & initiatives for promoting domestic aircraft and adopting low-cost carriers (LCC) in emerging economies create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The decline in production and delivery by major aircraft manufacturers such as The Boeing Company and Airbus SAS until April 2020 has majorly impacted the overall growth of the aircraft window frame market. The overall supply chain of the raw materials hampered the production of the aircraft window frame units. Moreover, COVID-19 has had an impact on numerous OEMs' operations, from R&D to manufacturing. Although industry participant’s experienced short-term disruption in delivery systems and roll-outs. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic affected air passenger traffic globally in 2020, reducing flight activity and impacting airline cash flows. As a result, most airlines decided to cancel or defer their aircraft orders. The commercial aircraft OEMs trimmed their production rates as the pandemic decreased the demand for new jets. However, the commercial aviation industry recovered gradually in 2021, which led to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries compared to 2020. Airbus and Boeing together delivered 951 aircraft in 2021 compared to 723 aircraft in 2020. In addition, passenger traffic numbers are expected to recover by 2024.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31492

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By aircraft type, the regional and business jet segment is projected to dominate the global aircraft window frame market in terms of growth rate.

By product type, the cockpit segment is projected to dominate the global aircraft window frame market in terms of growth rate.

By material type, the composite window frame segment is projected to dominate the global aircraft window frame market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the cargo aircrafts segment is projected to dominate the global aircraft window frame market in terms of growth rate.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, Aerospace Plastic Components, Bayern Innovativ, Control Logistics Inc., Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Lee Aerospace, LP Aero Plastics Inc., Perkins Aircraft Windows, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., SIFCO Industries Inc., Skyart, Tech-Tool Plastics, The Nordam Group LLC and Llamas Plastics, Inc.