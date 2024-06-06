2Checkout Will Host 8th Edition of CommerceNow Event, Inspiring Merchants to Supercharge the Way They Sell Online

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the payments architect shaping online and in-person commerce experiences, announces today that 2Checkout’s annual virtual event, CommerceNow, will take place between 19-20 June 2024. This year’s edition marks the eighth for the premier digital event in online selling and will bring together industry leaders and innovators for two days of in-depth sessions.



Fourteen field experts will take the virtual stage at CommerceNow, sharing insights, practical tips and know-how on areas like acquisition and retention, online payments, product development, or global expansion, among many topics. Attendees will get to watch and ask questions of preeminent specialists in digital commerce, such as Nancy Harhut, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at HBT Marketing, William Harris, Founder & CEO of Elumynt, Pierre DeBois, Founder & CEO of Zimana, Chloë Thomas, podcast host and author of eCommerce MasterPlan, or Ann Stanley, Founder & CEO of Anicca. The event will be moderated by Shannon MacLeod, Director of Strategic Growth at Verifone.





“Digital commerce is currently undergoing rapid changes, but also experiencing increasing complexity levels. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or just starting out, it’s never been more relevant to hear from the top specialists in the space and understand the tactics that will help you advance in eCommerce. As a partner to businesses looking to scale globally, at Verifone we go beyond empowering them with our market-leading monetization platform and suite. Through events like CommerceNow, we strive to inspire, motivate and assemble industry thought leaders together, making innovation and growth collaborative efforts," said Shannon MacLeod, Director of Strategic Growth for 2Checkout at Verifone.

Register for CommerceNow 2024 on the event page to attend the live virtual sessions for free, and get the on-demand recordings sent to your mailbox post-event.

About Verifone

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels.

Verifone’s 2Checkout platform is an all-in-one monetization solution helping clients drive global sales growth across online channels. Its digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com.

Media Contact: press@Verifone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/545f42f7-2bf5-47ed-8f9c-c32ecdf03172