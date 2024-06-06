Quantexa Announces Partnership with Databricks to Help Customers Rapidly Scale Data and AI Initiatives

The partnership will enable customers to use Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform to connect billions of data records and obtain a single customer view, create context, and power Generative AI applications

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors announced that it is partnering with Databricks, the data and artificial intelligence (AI) company, to enable customers to deploy its Decision Intelligence Platform and Data Management, Customer Intelligence, Risk Management, Financial Crime, KYC, and Fraud solutions into their Databricks environment.



Using the Databricks Platform capability to create a centralized data lake, combined with Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform advanced capabilities in entity resolution to create a single customer view, customers can now train their generative AI applications with contextual data. This will enable users to receive a much more accurate and richer responses with the help of Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform knowledge graph capabilities for network generation. Together, these platforms will help enterprises and government agencies:

Accelerate time-to-insight

Augment and automate trusted decision making at speed

Deliver Generative AI applications without sacrificing data privacy or control

Optimize costs and improve ROI

The two powerhouse platforms seamlessly fit into an enterprise tech stacks to enable organizations to process, store, clean, share, analyze, model, and monetize datasets faster than ever before. The Databricks platform will be used across Quantexa’s SaaS products as the core Spark data processing engine.

Mark McNerney, SVP of Alliances at Quantexa said, “This alliance partnership helps us further our mission of empowering every organization with the right data to make the right decisions by providing them with two world-class platforms to obtain data in context and enable augmented and automated decision making. Using Databricks our central processing engine will strengthen our product and elevate our customers’ experience. Together, our platforms are the perfect complement to help customers ensure their datasets are continually accurate and provide context enabling them to scale their AI efforts and drive organizational resilience and efficiency.”

Junta Nakai, Global Vice President, Financial Services & Cybersecurity Databricks said: “The addition of Quantexa to our ecosystem of certified partners is hugely beneficial to our customers. Quantexa’s best-in-class Decision Intelligence capabilities will provide solutions that naturally fit into their existing architecture, helping them get the most of their data and optimize business processed. Putting vast sets of data to use can be intimidating, with certified solutions from Quantexa we will work with our customers to reduce the amount of time to analysis and allow customers to make confident, timely decisions.”

To learn more about Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform, please visit www.quantexa.com.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 700 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

