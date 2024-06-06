HERE Technologies appoints Denise Doyle as Chief Product Officer

Longtime HERE executive brings extensive knowledge and expertise to product and technology strategy.

HERE mapping and location technology used by businesses globally to improve how people, goods and services move.

June 6, 2024

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Denise Doyle as Chief Product Officer (CPO) effective immediately. Doyle previously held the position of Chief Data Officer at HERE.

Doyle has been with the company for 25 years, bringing a unique depth of knowledge, and breadth of customer experience, to drive the HERE product and technology strategy to new heights. Since joining the company in 1999, Doyle has spearheaded a range of strategic initiatives to enable product and technology innovation, including corporate strategy and development, data acquisition, intellectual property licensing, monetization and risk management. She has served in various senior executive positions at HERE, including Chief Data Officer, interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer.

“On behalf of HERE, I am excited to have Denise, such a well-respected and veteran leader, be named as Chief Product Officer,” said Mike Nefkens, Chief Executive Officer at HERE. “The company today is hyper-focused on supporting our customers’ innovation and growth. Denise has the knowledge, expertise and customer experience needed to guide our industry-leading product portfolio into its next chapter.”

“HERE is a remarkable location data and technology company, with a deep history of innovation, and I am truly honored to be appointed as Chief Product Officer,” said Doyle. “It’s an exciting time for our company. As an industry leader, the opportunity in front of us is to deliver the next generation of digital mapping and location services, and I look forward to leading such talented and diverse groups of data, technology and product experts.”

HERE is backed by a world class group of shareholders, which are Audi AG, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, Intel Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT), Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Pioneer Corp.

Customers of HERE include nearly every global automaker, leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, advanced driving assistance, EV and automated driving systems.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

