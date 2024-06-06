Telecom Tower Power System Market Size Worth USD 11.99 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Telecom Tower Power System Market

The rising need for telecom services and increasing government initiatives and regulations focused on developing the infrastructure for telecommunications

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telecom tower power system market size was USD 4.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for telecom services, coupled with government initiatives to enhance telecommunications infrastructure, is driving significant growth in the telecom tower power system market. These developments are reshaping the landscape of telecom services and powering the expansion of telecom towers globally.

Telecom Services Overview

Telecom services enable the transfer of information through a telecommunications system, allowing users to communicate efficiently. Consumers and businesses contract with service providers, paying fees for these essential services. However, the telecom industry faces challenges such as power supply interruptions and grid inadequacies. To address these issues, telecom tower power systems, including rectifiers, batteries, and power controllers, provide crucial power backup.

Market Drivers

The telecom tower power system market is propelled by the growing need for sustainable power sources. As the number of telecom users rises, the demand for telecom towers and, consequently, electricity consumption increases. Prioritizing the decarbonization of telecom towers is essential to mitigate their carbon footprint. Hybrid energy systems, integrating renewable sources like solar, wind, and fuel cells, are being adopted to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower emissions.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the benefits, the market faces challenges such as the environmental impact of diesel generators, which are widely used for power backup. Emissions from diesel engines, including carbon monoxide and greenhouse gases, pose significant environmental and health risks. The increasing regulatory focus on reducing pollution from portable generators underscores the need for cleaner alternatives.

Market Trends

A notable trend is the rise of 5G network users, necessitating robust tower infrastructure. The rapid construction of 5G towers demands increased energy, impacting cooling and electricity requirements. Companies like Vodafone are capitalizing on this trend by reorganizing and expanding their tower networks.

Market Segmentation Insights

On-Grid vs. Off-Grid: The on-grid segment holds the largest market share due to its cost-effectiveness and high power delivery capacity. However, the off-grid segment is growing rapidly, driven by the need to power rural telecom networks. Off-grid solutions like diesel generators, batteries, and solar panels are essential for remote areas, despite their higher running costs.

Power Sources: The diesel generator and battery segment dominates the market, offering versatility and reliability through hybrid energy systems. These systems combine various power sources, ensuring consistent electricity supply. The renewable energy segment is also growing, driven by the need for sustainable power solutions. Implementing renewable energy systems can significantly reduce operational costs and carbon emissions.

Components: Batteries are crucial for ensuring uninterrupted power supply, making them the largest segment in the market. Lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries are commonly used, with lithium-ion batteries gaining preference due to their efficiency and low maintenance. The rectifiers segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising demand for efficient power conversion solutions, essential for 5G infrastructure.

Telecom Tower Power System Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global telecom tower power system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective telecom tower power system solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global telecom tower power system market report are:

ATC TRS V LLC

GTL Limited

Indus Towers Limited

Bhartiinfrateltower

Reliance Industries Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

SBA Communications Corporation

Eaton

Crown Castle

GENERAL ELECTRIC

ABB

Schneider Electric

Delta Electronics, Inc

Vertiv Group Corp

STMicroelectronics

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cummins Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Telecom Tower Power System Latest Industry News

On 28 April 2023, CHEM Energy SA announced the launch of fuel cell technology, which has the potential to completely transform the industry. The company wants to support the development of South Africa's impending hydrogen economy and accelerate the adoption of a dependable power substitute for telecommunications towers by utilizing its state-of-the-art fuel cell production facility located in the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone in Durban. The creation and implementation of hydrogen fuel cell power generators is a critical measure in guaranteeing the resilience of South Africa's telecommunications network.

On 14 December, 2020, Ballard Power Systems announced the partnership with Eltek Nordic to offer dependable backup power solutions for telecom networks and other vital communication infrastructure, with an emphasis on the Nordic region, particularly Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. The FCgen-H2PM fuel cell backup power system from Ballard would be used in the partnership. Ballard offered low-cost, high-reliability, and flexible backup power solutions with its hydrogen-fueled 1.7 kW and 5 kW FCgen-H2PM systems.

Telecom Tower Power System Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global telecom tower power system market on the basis of product type, type, power source, component and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Outdoor Telecom Power System

Indoor Telecom Power System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-grid

Off-grid

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator + Battery

Renewable Energy

Solar

Wind Turbine

Biomass

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Rectifiers

Batteries

Controllers

Inverters

Power Distribution Unit

Generator

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

