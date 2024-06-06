Flexible Paper Packaging Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for lightweight paper packaging is one of the major factors driving flexible paper packaging market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flexible paper packaging market size reached USD 66.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of frozen food items, growing adoption of lightweight paper packaging, rapidly inclining number of technological innovations in flexible paper packaging, and rising demand for sustainable recyclable food product packaging are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Flexible packaging includes rollstock, bags, pouches, liners, wraps, and other flexible items as products for packaging and are useful in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care which is driving market revenue growth. The major benefits of flexible paper packaging are its flexibility in packaging products of different shapes and sizes including irregular shaped products and consumption of less space than conventional and rigid packaging. It requires less storage space and facilitates easy transportation. In addition, it utilizes less energy and labor in the packaging of the products hence boosting market revenue growth.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Flexible Paper Packaging market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Flexible Paper Packaging industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Coveris, DS Smith, Sabert Corporation, Wihuri Group, WestRock Company, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso Oyj, Nordic Paper, PG Paper Company, McNairn Packaging, Billerud AB, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, and Rengo Co., Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The kraft paper segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for kraft paper bags as they are non-toxic, odorless, and highly sustainable with low carbon footprints which is the key factor driving the revenue growth of the segment. These papers are developed in a way to keep up with the government environmental protection standards and have high strength, as a result, kraft papers are used in groceries. Also, major companies are producing sustainable kraft paper products which is driving revenue growth of the segment. For instance, on 11 May 2023, Billerud announced the launch of a machine-glazed kraft paper specifically designed and approved for the wrapping of kitchen and toilet paper rolls. The paper reaches the optimal point for sustainability, recyclable, renewable, and biodegradable while withstanding rough treatment as any Polyethylene plastic hence boosting revenue growth of the segment.

The wraps segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for paper wraps as they are used as food packaging material for food items such as chocolates which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, flexible paper packaging allows for innovative and attractive designs which help brands to create visually appealing packaging, contributing to increased brand visibility and consumer interest hence boosting revenue growth of the segment.

The Food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The main advantages of flexible paper packaging for food and beverages are their convenient usage owing to the lightweight with added benefits such as zip locks and increased longevity of food products which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. It also helps to maintain safety of food items by blocking of damaging Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, moisture, grease, contamination and oxygen. These benefits are resulting in increasing adoption by major companies for launching flexible packaging solutions using paper for mitigating the rising demands of the consumer. For instance, on 8 December 2022, Koehler announced the launch of Koehler NexPure OGR, a sustainable packaging paper that is resistant to oil and grease. This paper is used to package items including sandwiches, burritos, fries, and wraps hence contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The flexible paper packaging market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Revenue growth of the flexible paper packaging market in this region is growing owing to the latest advancements in technology for flexible paper packaging for applications such as confectioneries and bakery items. Rising consumption of frozen food in countries such as U.S. is also driving demand for flexible paper packages owing to their less space utilization. For instance, on 31 January 2023, the American Frozen Food Institute stated the increase in sales of frozen food in U.S. up to the year 2022 at retail stores to be USD 19.4 billion.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Flexible Paper Packaging market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented global flexible paper packaging market on the basis of paper type, packaging type, embellishing type, printing technology, end-use, and region:

Paper Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Kraft Paper

Parchment Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Sulfite Paper

Glassine Paper

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pouches

Rollstock

Shrink Sleeves

Wraps

Others

Embellishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hot Coil

Cold Coil

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Rotogravure

Flexography

Digital Printing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food and Beverages

Retail and Consumer Products

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Beauty and Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis of the Flexible Paper Packaging Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Flexible Paper Packaging market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Flexible Paper Packaging market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

