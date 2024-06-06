Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the rising demand for Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) driven by increased use in personal care, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market size was USD 1.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in various high-tech industries and specialized applications. Quats are synthetic chemicals known for their exceptional disinfectant properties, which make them indispensable in numerous sectors including industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agricultural, and water treatment.

Market Drivers

The rising consumption of personal care products, including hair conditioners, shampoos, and creams, has led to increased demand for Quats. These compounds provide a slippery feel to hair and skin, enhancing product appeal. Additionally, the use of Quats in medicinal devices and pharmaceuticals, particularly in antiseptic liquids, creams, and gels, is expected to boost market growth. Their effectiveness in killing germs and bacteria on surfaces makes them essential in the production of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, further propelling market expansion.

Recent Developments

On June 1, 2023, Clariant, a specialty chemicals company, completed the sale of its global Quats business to Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd., a joint venture with Wilmar. This transaction, including assets in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil, marks a significant development in the Quats market.

Market Challenges

Despite the promising growth, the Quats market faces challenges such as health concerns and regulatory compliance. Exposure to Quats can cause nasal symptoms, asthma, and irritation in the mouth, lungs, nose, and throat. Workplace exposure can also trigger asthma symptoms. Stringent quality control measures increase production costs, potentially diminishing the competitiveness of Quats in the market and prompting buyers to explore more cost-effective alternatives.

Market Segmentation Insights

Product Segmentation: The market is segmented into Didecyldimethylammonium Chloride (DDAC), Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC), Alkyltrimethylammonium Chloride (ATAC), and others. DDAC held the largest market share in 2022, driven by its extensive use in hospitals, food and beverage, dairy, and pharmaceutical industries due to its biocidal applications.

Distribution Channels: The market is divided into online and offline segments. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market, benefiting from established suppliers and distributors. However, the online segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the ease of accessing a wide range of products and the convenience of comparing different concentrations and sizes.

Application: Quats are used in disinfectants, antibacterial distribution, surfactants and emulsifiers, preservatives, and other applications. The surfactants segment led the market in 2022, driven by the material’s ability to remove dirt, grease, and other contaminants, making it ideal for household and industrial cleaning.

End-Use: The market is categorized into industrial, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agricultural, water treatment, and others. The cosmetics segment is projected to grow rapidly, with increasing sales of hair and skin products driving demand for Quats. Notably, BASF is expanding its production capacity for special skin-softening products to meet this growing demand.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats).

Arkema

BASF SE

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland

Novo Nordisk A/S

Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd

Kao Corporation

ChemPoint

Sachem Inc.

Clariant

Huntsman International LLC

Merck KGaA

Croda International Plc

Xiamen Pioneer Technologies Co., Ltd.

Neo San Labs

Theochem Laboratories Inc.

Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd.

Thor

Simoniz USA

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) Latest Industry News

On 1 August 2023, Kao Group announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiaries Kao Australia Pty. Limited and Kao USA Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire the Bondi Sands brand through the acquisition of Bondi Sands Australia Pty Ltd and associated Bondi. Kao Group sand companies are known as the leading manufacturer and distributor of famous global beauty brands such as John Frieda, Jergens, Curél and Bioré. Bondi Sands is a famous Australian sun protection company specializing in self-tanning, sun protection, skin, and body care products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

On 30 June 2023, Evonik acquired Novachem, an Argentine innovator of sustainable cosmetic actives. Novachem offers a strong and innovative portfolio of biotech, natural and sustainable cosmetic actives with scientifically proven claims that will strengthen Evonik's portfolio of systems solutions. The company is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina and has 20 employees. Novachem will be integrated into Evonik's Care Solutions business within the Nutrition & Care life sciences division.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market on the basis of product, distribution, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Didecyldimethylammonium Chloride (DDAC)

Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC)

Alkyltrimethylammonium Chloride (ATAC)

Others

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Disinfectants

Antibacterial Distribution

Surfactants and Emulsifiers

Preservatives

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Agricultural

Water treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

