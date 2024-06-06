Growing Demand for Outdoor Living Spaces and Sustainable Materials Drives Plastic Decking Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Explore the booming plastic decking market driven by rising demand for outdoor living spaces, sustainable materials, and modern construction.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic decking market size was USD 4.79 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The global plastic decking market is set for significant revenue growth driven by rising demand for modern constructions, rapid industrialization, and increasing adoption of sustainable materials. Plastic decking, made from virgin or recycled plastic and additives, offers a durable and low-maintenance solution for outdoor living spaces. Its versatility makes it suitable for various industries including construction, marine, hospitality, residential, and recreational sectors.

Market Drivers

The surge in demand for outdoor living and recreational spaces, combined with the need for renewable energy storage, is boosting the global construction industry's growth. This trend is expected to continue, with the industry projected to grow from USD 6.4 trillion in 2020 to USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. Residential construction, in particular, will drive this demand, with plastic decking playing a crucial role due to its durability and low maintenance.

Manufacturers are seeing increased orders and sales volumes. Notably, Huttig Building Products partnered with Fiberon, a leading composite wood decking manufacturer, to expand its distribution network in the Southeastern United States. This partnership aims to support Fiberon's growth in the outdoor living sector.

Market Restraints

Despite its benefits, the plastic decking market faces challenges such as volatile raw material costs and the availability of substitutes. The production process, which involves recycled materials and stringent quality control, can be complex and expensive. These factors can lead to higher prices, prompting consumers to consider more cost-effective alternatives.

Segment Insights

Resin Types: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) holds the largest market share due to its durability, chemical resistance, and suitability for construction applications. PVC's resistance to corrosion and water makes it ideal for wet environments and electrical applications. The demand for PVC in pipes, fittings, and other construction applications continues to drive its growth. For instance, AZEK Company launched a recycling program to enhance the sustainability of its PVC products.

Composite Types: Capped plastic decking dominates the market, driven by its ease of installation, economic benefits, and environmental advantages. The capped technology, which uses recycled plastic and wood, provides a durable and versatile solution for modern living spaces.

Construction Types: New decks on new houses account for the largest market share, reflecting the growing adoption of plastic decking in residential construction. This material's resistance to weather changes and minimal maintenance requirements make it ideal for new homes. Its moisture and humidity resistance also protect building facades, contributing to its popularity.

End-Use: The residential segment is expected to see the fastest growth, driven by increasing consumer spending on home renovations. Plastic decking's low maintenance, high quality, and design flexibility make it a preferred choice for residential construction. Its durability and water resistance further enhance its appeal for home renovations and new constructions.

Plastic Decking Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global plastic decking market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective high purity aluminum.

Advanced Environmetal Recycling Technologies Inc.

Ecospace UK Ltd

Changxing Hanming Technology Co.

Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

Fiberon

Cardinal Building Products

CertainTeed

UPM Kymene Corporation

Vycom

UFP Industries Inc.

Tamko Building Products Ltd.

Green Bay Decking LLC

Trex Company Inc.

The Azek Company Inc.

London Decking Company Limited

Plastic Decking Latest Industry News

On 17 November 2023, AZEK, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products known for their low-maintenance and eco-friendly features, unveils a range of new offerings from its TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, and StruXure brands. This includes the introduction of an inventive aluminum framing product, fresh decking and porch color options, an expanded selection of railing choices, a novel siding product, and the availability of a modular design for the Cabana X model.

Plastic Decking Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global plastic decking market on the basis of resin type, composite, construction, end-use, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyvinyl chloride

High-density polyethylene

Low-density polyethylene

Polypropylene

Composite Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Capped

Uncapped

Construction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Repairs and Remodeling

New decks on Existing houses

New decks on New houses

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

