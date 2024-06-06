EBRD supports landmark MREL bond issuance in Western Balkans

EBRD invests RSD 2.3 billion in landmark bond issuance by Raiffeisen Banka Beograd

New standard set for raising MREL-eligible funding in Serbia and the wider Western Balkans

Investment contributes to central bank’s strategy on dinarisation

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing RSD 2.3 billiion (€20 million) in the debut issuance of bail-in funding in Serbia of Raiffeisen Banka Beograd (RBB), marking the first issuance in the Western Balkans of debt that meets the requirements for minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

It is the Bank's first MREL-eligible transaction in Serbia where the EBRD supported RBB's €50 million issuance (in Serbian dinar equivalent) of unsecured MREL-eligible bonds as anchor investor alongside International Finance Corporation.

The financing will support lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a market instrumental for the sustainable development of the Serbian economy. At least 30 per cent of the EBRD's investment will be dedicated to green projects under the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition approach, further supporting Serbia's green transition.

This issuance, conducted through a private placement to international financial institutions and local institutional investors, sets a new standard for raising MREL-eligible funding for local banks in Serbia and the wider region. The investment in local currency bonds aligns with the National Bank of Serbia's strategy on dinarisation and strengthens Raiffeisen Banka Beograd's compliance with regulatory requirements as part of the EBRD's commitment to enhancing financial sector resilience. The bonds will be listed on the Belgrade Stock Exchange, contributing significantly to the development of the local capital market.

Raiffeisen Banka Beograd's initiative sets a precedent for other local banks, encouraging the adoption of robust financial standards and enhancing overall market stability. This collaboration between the EBRD and Raiffeisen Banka Beograd marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development of Serbia's financial sector.

RBS was established in 2001 as one of the first greenfield foreign banks in Serbia. It is a large international bank catering to both corporate and retail clients.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Serbia and has invested more than €9 billion through 354 projects, most of which have supported the private sector. The Bank’s work in Serbia focuses on developing private sector competitiveness, green energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.