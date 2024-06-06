M-Commerce Payment Market Sees Unprecedented Growth Driven by Soaring Smartphone Proliferation
M-Commerce Payment Market expands as consumers increasingly use mobile devices for shopping and transactions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The M-Commerce Payment Market consists of business organizations, single traders and partnerships that buy and sell products through the use of mobile phones or tablets. M-Commerce payments relate to the usage of mobile phones and tablets to execute online transactions for any online product or service purchase. The M-Commerce payments are advantageous because they shorten the user's time and effort to use them.
A major factor driving the growth of M-Commerce payments is the increasing penetration of mobile devices, e.g. smartphones and tablets. This is because these devices enable users to make quick and easy payments for goods and services. In addition, these devices enable users to have access to a wide range of payment services, such as digital wallets, payment gateways and payment cards, making it easier for customers to make payments at any location. This has resulted in an increase in the number of people who pay for products and services via their phones, leading to a global M-Commerce Payments market that is growing.
Some of the Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ ACI Worldwide
➤ Alphabet
➤ Apple
➤ FIS
➤ Fiserv
➤ Ingenico
➤ Mastercard
➤ PayPal Holdings
➤ Square
➤ Visa
➤ Other Players
Segment Analysis
The global M-Commerce payment market is segmented into payment method, transaction type, application, and region. By payment method, the market is categorized into mobile web payments, near-field communication, SMS/direct carrier billing, and others. Depending on transaction type, it is segregated into m-retailing, m-ticketing, m-billing, and others. The applications covered in the study includes personal and business. The personal segment is further segregated into age group such as 18 to 30 year, 31 to 54 year, and 55 to 73 years. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Payment Method
➤ Mobile Web Payments
➤ Near-field Communication
➤ SMS/Direct Carrier Billing
➤ Others
On The Basis of Transaction Type
➤ M-retailing
➤ M-ticketing
➤ M-billing
➤ Others
On The Basis of Application
➤ Personal
➤ 18 to 30 Year
➤ 31 to 54 Year
➤ 55 to 73 Year
➤ Business
Key Takeaway from the M-Commerce Payment Market Study
➤ The study analyses the worldwide market share of M-Commerce payments in detail, together with current trends and future projections to give an overview of upcoming investment opportunities.
➤ The report provides information on the main drivers, constraints and opportunities as well as their impact on the size of the global market for mobile payments.
➤ Understanding trends in the M-Commerce payment market is facilitated by a comprehensive analysis of key segments within this sector.
➤ In order to identify the market potential, a quantitative analysis has been provided of the world M-Commerce payment market forecasts from 2024 to 2031.
Recent Developments
In August 2021, the acquisition of SafetyPay for $441 million was made by Paysafe Limited, a United Kingdom based specialized payment solutions provider. As a result of this acquisition, Paysafe Limited aims to strengthen its position in the alternative payment solutions market in Latin America. SafetyPay is an online payment service provider based in the United States.
