Capacity Management Market Propelled by Soaring IT Complexity and Resource Optimization Needs
Capacity Management Market expands as businesses seek solutions to optimize IT resources and infrastructure.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Capacity Management Market size was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.56 Bn by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 19.86% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The capacity management solutions provided by the target market players enable organizations to better plan their IT infrastructure and resource capacity in order to minimize interruptions and optimize the costs incurred as a result of unused resources. In order to provide a complete picture of all IT resources and infrastructure on one platform, these marketing solutions will help businesses aggregate information from numerous process and infrastructure units.
More ICT companies are adopting new technologies due to the faster pace of technological developments in the global market for capacity management. In turn, business processes have been simplified by the adoption of new technologies at global market level. The result is a significant rise in the capacity problem for IT services, which further hinders organizational productivity and resource utilization. In order to avoid this, effective capacity management solutions based on demand and projected cost of optimization are being implemented by global market organizations for the efficient allocation and utilization of their IT resources.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Riverbed Technology
➤ BMC Software
➤ CPT Global
➤ VMWare
➤ HPE
➤ Netapp
➤ CA Technologies
➤ IBM
➤ Neubrain
➤ Amway
➤ Others
Segment Analysis
In line with the component, the market is divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment is estimated to have the highest market share. Capacity management solutions allow enterprises to plan efficiently their IT infrastructure and resource capacity so that they are able to manage them effectively in order to minimize disruption and reduce the costs associated with performance and resources. These solutions allow enterprises to aggregate data from multiple process and infrastructure units in order to provide a comprehensive view of all information resources and infrastructures on the same platform.
The market is divided into small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises, based on the size of the organization. During the forecast period, the segment of small and medium sized enterprises is expected to grow rapidly at a compound annual growth rate. The rapid deployment of capacity management systems by SMEs to maximize infrastructure investment is expected to be one of the main factors driving market growth for SMEs. This is the main reason why this segment will continue to grow in the global market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Component
➤ Solutions
➤ Services
On The Basis of Organization Size
➤ Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
➤ Large enterprises
On The Basis of Deployment Type
➤ On-premises
➤ Cloud
On The Basis of Vertical
➤ Telecom
➤ Information Technology (IT)
➤ Healthcare
➤ Manufacturing
➤ BFSI
➤ Retail
➤ Hospitality
➤ Government and public
➤ Others
Regional Analysis
The global capacity management market is dominated by North America in the forecast period. By 2031 North America is projected to hold a large share of the market. As a result, capacity management systems are expected to be used more widely in the North American region due to the rapid development of the telecommunications and information technology sectors. In addition, in the region, there are noticeable capacity management solutions and service providers such as BMC Software, IBM, and VMware. These are the main drivers that will drive growth in this region within the global market during the forecast period.
Key Takeaway from the Capacity Management Market Study
The report provides a detailed overview of the capacity management industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global capacity management market based on the solution, service, deployment mode, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2031 for overall capacity management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Capacity Management Market Segmentation, by Component
8.1. Solutions
8.2. Services
9. Capacity Management Market Segmentation, by Organization Size
9.1. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9.2. Large enterprises
10. Capacity Management Market Segmentation, by Deployment Type
10.1. On-premises
10.2. Cloud
11. Capacity Management Market Segmentation, by Vertical
11.1. Telecom
11.2. Information Technology (IT)
11.3. Healthcare
11.4. Manufacturing
11.5. BFSI
11.6. Retail
11.7. Hospitality
11.8. Government and public
11.9. Others
12. Regional Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.3. Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.5. The Middle East & Africa
12.6. Latin America
13. Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Benchmarking
14.2. Market Share Analysis
14.3. Recent Developments
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
