Metrology Software Market Expands as Industries Adopt Precise Measurement Tools for Quality Control
Metrology Software Market surges as industries adopt precise measurement and analysis tools driving advancements in manufacturing and engineering processes.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The Metrology Software Market size was valued at USD 979.47 Million in 2023, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.98% to reach USD 1,68040. Million by 2031 as per SNS Insider report. The rising interest of companies in smart factories puts a greater focus on processing speed and data accuracy. In addition to this, emerging applications in additive manufacturing along with reverse engineering are witnessed to propel the market growth.
The application of metrology in modern production plants is rising as it allows measurements to be conducted in the production process itself rather than in measuring rooms.
The solutions not only help in the collection of data but also assist in analyzing data processes. With the automated measurements done by the solutions, manufacturing processes could be auto-corrected by any defects, without human intervention.
In short, smart measurement systems are witnessed to transform the production process across various industries including consumer electronics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, automotive, power & energy, and healthcare. This is further witnessed to accelerate the market growth.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Renishaw
➤ Carl Zeiss AG
➤ 3D Systems
➤ Konica Minolta
➤ Innovative Metrology Solutions
➤ Micro-Vu
➤ Metrologic Group
➤ General Electric
➤ Verisurf Software
➤ Onto Innovation
➤ Others
Segment Analysis
The usage of this solution in aerospace has been complicated to this progress. Metrology's importance is witnessed to only rise in the following decades, thus fueling the market growth. Aircraft that are efficient, lighter, and safer are composed of composite materials, necessary for the continuous development of aerospace production. Composite materials are light, durable & robust. They can be molded into more intricate shapes than metals such as steel and aluminum, which has two benefits. Organizations profit from fewer fasteners and joints, resulting in many weak places. Because there are fewer components, assembly time is also reduced.
To develop lighter, more efficient planes, the utilization of composite parts is complicated in the future of aerospace manufacturing. While composite-part airplanes have minimized operational costs, their production costs are often much. As composite parts grow increasingly common, metrology's importance as a value-added component is becoming more widely known.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Solution
➤ Metrology Software
➤ Services
On The Basis of Application
➤ Measurement and Alignment
➤ Quality Control and Inspection
➤ Virtual Simulation
➤ Reverse Engineering
➤ Others
On The Basis of Industry
➤ Automotive
➤ Aerospace and Defense
➤ Power and Energy
➤ Consumer Electronics
➤ Healthcare
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Others
Increasing Novel Product Development & Strategic Alliances are Driving the Market Growth
Majority of key players in this industry are innovating advanced and innovative solutions to keep pace with the ever-changing demand from numerous organizations. This industry is competitive with the presence of numerous players in this market. The market is moderately concentrated with the majority of players applying strategies, such as product innovation and strategic acquisitions. For instance, in June 2023, Digital Surf has introduced the tenth significant update to the Mountains software evaluation system for surface metrology & microscopy.
Recent Developments Showcase Novel Platform Developments
In September 2022, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions has launched the ZEISS Quality Suite that offers various digital services. This suite offers access to multiple software products, intuitive online help, events, news, training offers, and updates.
In May 2023, Renishaw has introduced its latest product line for the industrial automation sector. The RCS product line aims to revolutionize the process of commissioning and maintaining industrial automation technology by leveraging the company's existing expertise and advancements in industrial metrology applications.
Asia Pacific Dominated the Market in 2023 Driven by Presence of Key Players Across The region
With the presence of multiple automotive giants and aerospace companies in the region and their increasing focus on high-accuracy metrology solutions, Asia-Pacific is witnessed to have the highest market growth. China is a worldwide manufacturing hub. Since the complications of manufacturing processes have been rising rapidly, the market is expected to boost in this area, as China currently has multiple national and international manufacturing facilities.
With support from Huawei along with China Mobile, Haier has successfully deployed innovative manufacturing solutions integrating 5G along with mobile edge computing in its smart factories. These solutions combine 5G edge computing with AI and machine vision in manufacturing environments. These apply to numerous manufacturing scenarios where they could perform various functions. The solutions could save manufacturing costs by rapidly performing Quality checks with over 99% accuracy, at least 10% more accurate than without any function. Such instances are witnessed to fuel the market's growth in this region.
The Companies have various strategic alliances & collaborations in Japan to improve their measurement & inspection solutions further and enhance their presence along with their customer base. Many companies have been seeking effective technology that assists in fully automating and enhancing better cost-effective visual inspection and measurement solutions that majorly enhance quality control and minimize manufacturing costs.
Key Takeaways
➤ Asia-Pacific account for the major market share owing to the presence of numerous automotive giants and aerospace establishments in the region and their rising interest in these solutions.
➤ North America and Europe are experiencing extraordinary growth rate owing to the presence of a large electronics sector in these areas. The adoption of precision engineering procedures with an focus on accuracy and durability in the creation of products by manufacturers in North America is responsible for the rise in the region's usage of this solutions.
➤ Aerospace sector to experience major growth. As composite are growing these solutions importance is adding a value-which is more widely recognized.
