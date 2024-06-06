WOO X Research Projects LayerZero Airdrop Value Between $600 Million and $1 Billion

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X Research , the analytical division of the global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform WOO X , anticipates the value of LayerZero's upcoming airdrop to range between $600 million and $1 billion. This projection is based on an in-depth analysis of LayerZero's financial history, token allocation strategies, and community engagement dynamics.



Conservative outlook: With a Token Generation Event (TGE) multiple over the last round valuation of 4x and an initial circulation of 15%, Layerzero's projected TGE market capitalization is estimated at $1.8 billion, with an FDV of $12 billion. The airdrop value is predicted to be $600 million, translating to a value per user ranging between $750 - $1,500.

Optimistic outlook: Assuming a TGE multiple over the last round valuation of 4.5x and an initial circulation of 20%, Layerzero's projected TGE market cap increases to $2.7 billion, with a valuation of $13.5 billion. The airdrop value under this scenario is expected to rise to $1.08 billion, resulting in a value per user averaging between $1,350 - $2,700.

Overall, the strong financing trajectories, significant investor backing, strategic token allocation strategies, community engagement efforts, and comparative analysis with similar projects such as Wormhole and Axelar influence the assumptions on Layerzero’s future growth. These factors collectively suggest optimistic projections for their market performance and valuation.

Meanwhile, as the Sybil hunt continues, the total addresses ruled ineligible to hit 1 million, for the complete analysis, click here .

