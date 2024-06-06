Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market Projected to Reach US$ 19.2 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 11%
High Risk of Cyberattacks and Security Breaches Pushing Deployment of Intrusion Detection & Protection SystemsROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intrusion detection & protection system market is approximated at a value of US$ 6.8 billion in 2024, as opined in the recently updated research report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide revenue from the sales of intrusion detection & protection systems is analyzed to reach US$ 19.2 billion by the end of 2034.
Most cyberattacks involve internet use for politically motivated and deliberate attacks on endpoints, data, networks, and various other IT infrastructures. To combat this menace, there has been an increase in the installation of intrusion detection & protection systems for minimizing incidents of data loss for enterprises, governments, and individuals. Increasing requirements for the safety and integrity of confidential information in various financial organizations are contributing to the rising popularity of intrusion detection & protection systems. These systems help minimize the incidence of cyberattacks, thereby ensuring improved security.
In recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the demand for SaaS-based intrusion detection & protection systems. Growing deployment of SaaS-based security systems is attributed to their speed, scalability, cost-efficiency, and agility. The user-friendly features of these security systems also assist organizations in migrating their infrastructure to the cloud.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The market for intrusion detection & protection systems is calculated to advance at a high-value CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is evaluated to account for a share of 25.8% of the global market by the end of 2034. Demand for intrusion detection & protection systems in South Korea is analyzed to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2034.
Sales of intrusion detection & protection systems in Canada are approximated to climb at 10.9% CAGR and reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2034. Small & medium enterprises are projected to hold 68% of the global market revenue share by 2034-end. Worldwide demand for intrusion detection & protection systems for use in the BFSI sector is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 9.7% and reach a market worth of US$ 4.8 billion by 2034.
“Changing cyber landscape, increasing requirements for compliance with multiple regulations, and rising number of intrusions are contributing to the increasing installation of intrusion detection & protection systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
CheckPoint Security Software Market, IBM, Trustwave, Cisco Systems, SourceFire, Juniper Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Fortinet, and TippingPoint are some of the prominent intrusion detection & protection system providers.
High Deployment of Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems in the United States
Demand for intrusion detection & protection systems in the United States is projected to accelerate at 10.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2034. The country has a well-established IT infrastructure, which is contributing to the growing installation of intrusion detection & protection systems for ensured security and minimizing threats. Moreover, a high number of hackers and terrorist organizations are actively trying to steal sensitive data. These security concerns among organizations have resulted in the high deployment of intrusion detection & protection systems in several organizations in the country.
Country-wise Insights
According to the latest analysis by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, East Asia is anticipated to hold 25.8% of the global market revenue share by 2034. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of intrusion detection and protection systems, driven by the region's expanding cloud computing trends and robust IT infrastructure.
In North America, the United States is forecasted to dominate with a market share of 45.6% by the end of 2034. The well-established IT infrastructure in the country is fueling demand for intrusion detection and protection systems to mitigate security threats, exacerbated by the escalating activities of hackers and terrorist organizations targeting sensitive data.
China is poised to capture a significant share of 47.5% in the East Asian market by 2034. The proliferation of advanced technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data analytics is driving the adoption of intrusion detection and protection systems. Additionally, the presence of a vast consumer base, largely comprised of small and medium-sized enterprises, is bolstering the installation of these security solutions, further propelled by the increasing incidence of malware and cyberattacks.
Meanwhile, Japan is expected to hold 29.4% of the East Asian market share by 2034. The country's inclination towards cloud infrastructure migration has heightened its vulnerability to malware and cyber threats, necessitating the deployment of intrusion detection and protection systems for expedited issue identification.
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the intrusion detection & protection system industry are devising various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and new product development to enhance their market position. They are consistently striving to gain a competitive advantage.
For instance:
In 2019, McAfee introduced McAfee MVISION Insights, aimed at delivering actionable threats and insights to assist enterprises in responding swiftly and accurately to cyberattacks. This facilitates tracking attacks across networks.
Cloud Conformity offers cloud security posture management solutions aligned with industry standards. In 2019, Trend Micro acquired the company to enhance its offerings in cloud services.
