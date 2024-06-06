MMS Group Indonesia Participates in CS50x Teacher Competency Program in Collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology and Harvard University

Jakarta (ANTARA) - As part of MMS Group Indonesia (MMSGI)'s commitment to the education sector, MMSGI continues to participate in the 2024 CS50x Indonesia-Harvard University Microcredential Program, organized by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia (MoECRT).

MMSGI recognizes the critical importance of rapid technological advancements, particularly in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in improving the quality of digital competency insights of educators across Indonesia. This initiative aims to upskill teachers on their teaching and learning processes to become digitally savvy.

Enhancing Digital Literacy among Indonesian Teachers with CS50x Indonesia-Harvard University Microcredential Program

The number of teachers participants have increased from 150 to 273 in 2024 across junior high schools (SMP), senior high schools (SMA), and vocational in the CS50x program this year. This growth indicates a strong interest in the CS50x program among teachers in enhancing their digital literacy skills.

CS50x is a 22-week online program. The selected participants will follow a 5-day on-site session at the Jakarta Intercultural School, which is led by Prof. David J. Malan, Gordon McKay Professor in Practice of Computer Science of Harvard University.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Tachnology, Nadiem Makarim, along with Prof. David Malan, attended the opening seminar titled "Digital Skills for Teachers" at Graha Ristekdikti Building D, MoECRT office on Thursday (7/3).

In his dialogue with Prof. David Malan, the Minister emphasized that the CS50x program exemplifies the Merdeka Belajar movement's commitment to improving teacher competencies.

“CS50x Indonesia-Harvard University is a concrete step in our commitment to the Merdeka Belajar movement, continuously enhancing the competencies of Indonesian teachers. By participating in this program, I hope teachers will gain relevant knowledge that keeps pace with current developments, equipping them to improve the quality of education,” he stated.

The CS50x program training is essential to do considering the rapid advancement of technology. All stakeholders, including the government and private sector, should appreciate the contributions of teachers to Indonesian education.

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024