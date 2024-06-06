Global Matcha Tea Market to Reach $4,480.5 Million by 2027

Matcha Tea Market

Allied Market Research Unveils Insights

Allied Market Research publishes a new report titled "Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global matcha tea market size was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea is a type of green tea prepared from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. The process involves picking young tea leaves and grinding them into a vibrant green powder. Available in powder and liquid forms, matcha tea has become easily accessible through various distribution channels, including online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice establishments. The market has seen an uptick in the popularity of ready-to-drink matcha tea among consumers. The global matcha tea market analysis includes an examination of regional and global trends, key players, and market segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

- 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

- The flavored segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- Increased consumer demand for various flavors of matcha tea, such as apple, ginger, mint, and cinnamon-infused matcha.

- Flavored matcha tea offers additional health benefits from spices, herbs, and fruits, providing diverse taste options.

- 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

- The organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

- Rise in health-conscious consumers and increased awareness of health benefits associated with organic matcha tea consumption drive this growth.

- 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

- The online store segment is expected to grow rapidly.

- Increased use of online platforms for matcha tea purchases due to easy accessibility and the availability of different brands.

- Online platforms provide detailed product information, dosage directions, and ingredients, contributing to consumer preference.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- The regular segment held the highest market share in 2019.

- Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

- The conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

- Estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

- The powder segment dominated the market in 2019.

- Likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

- The online store segment led the market in 2019, in terms of share.

- Projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

- Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019.

- Expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen.

