Global Matcha Tea Market to Reach $4,480.5 Million by 2027

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œMatcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2027,โ€ the global matcha tea market size was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea is a type of green tea prepared from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. The process involves picking young tea leaves and grinding them into a vibrant green powder. Available in powder and liquid forms, matcha tea has become easily accessible through various distribution channels, including online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice establishments. The market has seen an uptick in the popularity of ready-to-drink matcha tea among consumers. The global matcha tea market analysis includes an examination of regional and global trends, key players, and market segments.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

- ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก:

- The flavored segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- Increased consumer demand for various flavors of matcha tea, such as apple, ginger, mint, and cinnamon-infused matcha.

- Flavored matcha tea offers additional health benefits from spices, herbs, and fruits, providing diverse taste options.

- ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž:

- The organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

- Rise in health-conscious consumers and increased awareness of health benefits associated with organic matcha tea consumption drive this growth.

- ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž:

- The online store segment is expected to grow rapidly.

- Increased use of online platforms for matcha tea purchases due to easy accessibility and the availability of different brands.

- Online platforms provide detailed product information, dosage directions, and ingredients, contributing to consumer preference.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

- The regular segment held the highest market share in 2019.

- Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

๐๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

- The conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

- Estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ:

- The powder segment dominated the market in 2019.

- Likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

- The online store segment led the market in 2019, in terms of share.

- Projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž:

- Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019.

- Expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen.

