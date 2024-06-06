Hyaluronic Acid Market Growth to Record 8.1% CAGR Over 2024-2030

Hyaluronic Acid Markets

The hyaluronic acid market size is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hyaluronic acid industry generated $1.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. High benefits of hyaluronic acid in the cosmetic industry and increase in adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures drive the growth of the global hyaluronic acid market. However, presence of alternatives to hyaluronic acid hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in hyaluronic acid present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7845

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hyaluronic Acid Market by End-Use Industry (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Nutraceutical Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".

Leading Market Players

Contipro a.s.

Landec Corporation

Anmol Chemicals Group

Kewpie Corporation

Shandong Topscience Biotech Co., Ltd.

Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co.,Ltd.

Shijiazhuang lateen chemical co., ltd.

Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd.

Tiansheng Bio

Kikkoman Biochemifa Company

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7845

Key findings of the study

The report outlines the current hyaluronic acid market trends and future scenario of the market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The hyaluronic acid market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the hyaluronic acid market.

The pharmaceutical industry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the pharmaceutical industry segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global hyaluronic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to favorable governmental policies in several regions. The report also discusses the cosmetic and nutraceutical industries.

Buy Latest Version of Report, Visit Here: https://bit.ly/3yzcdWg

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hyaluronic acid market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of established consumer bases such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics industry, and others. The report also discusses North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyaluronic-acid-market-A07480

For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyaluronic-acid-market-to-garner-2-1-billion-globally-by-2030-at-8-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301468338.html

Related Reports:

Premium Salicylic Acid Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/premium-salicylic-acid-market

Propionic Acid Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propionic-acid-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. "AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.