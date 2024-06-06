Polycarbonate Price Trend, Chart Analysis, News 2024, Demand, Historical Data and Forecast

Polycarbonate Price Trend | IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚," delivers a comprehensive analysis of Polycarbonate prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In December 2023, Polycarbonate GP Grade CFR Veracruz prices in Mexico fell by 22% from the previous quarter, reaching USD 2,749 per metric ton, with a 1% decrease in the latter half of the quarter. This decline in Polycarbonate IM prices, driven by weak demand and merchant caution, suggests a potential short-term downturn in the global market.

The study delves into the factors affecting Polycarbonate price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝- 𝐐𝟒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

The polycarbonate market has been predominantly influenced by the interplay of oversupply and weak demand across various regions. This imbalance is primarily due to the cautious procurement strategies adopted by key downstream industries, notably automotive and construction, which are currently opting only for essential purchases. The surplus in the market, particularly evident in the fourth quarter of 2023, has led to promotional sales and destocking activities, especially as companies prepare for the year-end. This scenario is coupled with the impact of economic factors such as currency fluctuations, which have had a stabilizing effect in specific markets like Mexico.

However, the overarching theme remains the bearish market trend, driven by an abundance of material and the hesitancy of merchants to engage in new procurements under the prevailing uncertain economic conditions.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global polycarbonate market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2023. By 2032, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17 Billion, at a projected CAGR of 5.10% during 2023-2032. In the last quarter of 2023, the Polycarbonate market globally was marked by a downtrend, reflecting the broader economic uncertainties impacting demand. In North America, particularly in Mexico, prices stabilized despite an overall bearish trend, influenced by the local currency's appreciation and consistent supply. The scenario in Europe was more pronounced, with a significant price reduction driven by weak demand from crucial sectors, compounded by geopolitical uncertainties and economic policies affecting market confidence. The European market, especially Germany, saw a considerable decline in prices, underscored by a bearish sentiment fueled by customer reluctance and the impact of high-interest rates.

On the other hand, in the APAC region, the market dynamics were shaped by a surplus supply and diminishing demand as companies neared the fiscal year-end, leading to price reductions and a bearish market outlook. Japan, for instance, displayed notable price adjustments in response to the market's oversupply and the cautious approach of businesses toward inventory management. This trend was mirrored in the MEA region, where an abundant supply paired with subdued demand led to downward price adjustments, with countries like Saudi Arabia experiencing significant price drops. Additionally, external factors such as currency fluctuations and geopolitical developments have played crucial roles in shaping the market, either providing temporary stability or exacerbating the bearish trend.

