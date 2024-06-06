INOMICS Releases The INOMICS Handbook 2024: The Career Guide for Economists
The INOMICS Handbook 2024 is an indispensable guide for economists, offering insights and advice to navigate all career stages.BERLIN , GERMANY , June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INOMICS Handbook 2024 is designed to be a one-stop resource for anyone interested in economics, from students and early-career professionals to seasoned academics. It provides actionable insights and critical information to help economists achieve their career goals and stay informed about the latest trends and opportunities in the field.
Highlights of the INOMICS Handbook 2024 include:
• An exclusive Interview with Dr. Olivier Blanchard
Renowned economist Dr. Olivier Blanchard shares his perspectives on the current economic landscape, career advice for budding economists, and his vision for the future of economic research.
• The INOMICS Awards 2024
Celebrate excellence in the field of economics with the INOMICS Awards 2024, recognizing outstanding providers of education and professional development.
• Salary Insights: How Much Do Economists Earn?
A detailed analysis of economists' earnings by job title and degree level, providing valuable benchmarks for professionals and those entering the field.
• Career Advice: What Makes a Successful Economist?
Practical advice and tips from leading economists on the skills, attributes, and experiences that contribute to a successful career in economics.
• Recommended Study Opportunities
Curated recommendations for academic programs and institutions that offer the best opportunities for aspiring economists to further their education.
• Recommended Training Opportunities
A guide to professional development and training programs helping economists at all career stages enhance their skills.
About INOMICS
INOMICS is an online platform that helps economics students and economists reach their academic and professional goals. This is achieved through the provision of a personalized feed of opportunities including jobs, courses, programs, summer schools, and grants, updated daily and tailored to match one’s own specified ambitions. With an expert community of over 500,000 academics and students, INOMICS has a proven track record of matching students and economists around the world with high quality economics jobs and learning opportunities.
Sumeyye Alpay & Cecilia Barreto
INOMICS
media@inomics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube