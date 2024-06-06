Storage in Big Data market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

The global Storage in Big Data Market size is expected to reach USD 29.04 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 16.9%

The global storage in big data market size was USD 6.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. Flexibility and efficiency in operational data management and increasing data generation due to rising use of smartphones, Personal Computers (PCs), and other electronic devices are major factors driving market revenue growth.

The Storage in Big Data market revolves around providing infrastructure and solutions to store, manage, and analyze massive amounts of data generated from various sources such as social media, sensors, transactional systems, and more. These storage solutions are crucial for enabling businesses to harness the power of big data for analytics, decision-making, and innovation. The market includes a range of technologies such as cloud storage, data lakes, data warehouses, and on-premises storage systems. Key players in this market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM, Dell EMC, and others.

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Storage in Big Data market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Storage in Big Data market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Exponential Data Growth: The proliferation of IoT devices, social media, multimedia, and other digital sources has led to an explosion in data volumes. Organizations are increasingly collecting and analyzing vast amounts of data to gain insights, driving demand for scalable and efficient storage solutions.

Adoption of Cloud Computing: Cloud storage solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them highly attractive for organizations. Cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud provide robust infrastructure that can scale on demand, accommodating the growing data needs of businesses without significant upfront investment in hardware.

Emphasis on Data Analytics: Businesses are leveraging big data analytics to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation. Effective storage solutions are essential for managing the large datasets required for advanced analytics and business intelligence.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Google, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc., IBM, Dell Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, MemSQL, Datadirects Network, Micron Technology, Inc., Drobo, Inc., Scality, Datacore, Nutanix, and Cloudian

The Global Storage in Big Data Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Storage in Big Data Market Segment Insights :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global storage in big data market on the basis of component, storage medium, storage architecture, deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and region:

· Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Software

Services

· Storage Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Direct Attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Network Attached Storage

Cloud Storage

Software Defined Storage

· Storage Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

File & Object Based Storage

Block Storage

· Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

· Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 (𝐌𝐠𝐎) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

