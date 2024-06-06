Landmark report reveals larger extent of loss and damage in Caribbean

Bonn, Germany, 5th June 2024

On the margins of the Bonn Climate Conference (SB60) in Germany, Climate Analytics Caribbean presented the findings of its newly published report, “A review of loss and damage in the Caribbean (1994 to 2024)”, to an audience of regional heads of delegation, key climate change negotiators, and international stakeholders. The launch took place on Tuesday, June 4 2024.

The report is the first to provide a systematic overview of how Caribbean countries are framing and reporting on loss and damage through a comprehensive review of national documents submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) over the last thirty years.

Report author Sasha Jattansingh, Loss and Damage Expert at Climate Analytics Caribbean, said “what emerged from the report is that loss and damage is a broad and complex issue that is narrowly represented on the world stage”.

“Generally, loss and damage in the Caribbean is reported as economic costs associated with a climate-related event, mainly hurricanes and floods. Many other climate hazards considered important by SIDS tend to go unreported, especially slow onset events such as drought, sea level rise, sargassum blooms or coral bleaching.”

This pivotal report significantly augments the store of data and analysis specific to loss and damage in the Caribbean, and provides governments with a more holistic evidence base to enable enhanced access to finance for addressing loss and damage.

Despite efforts by Caribbean governments to adapt, loss and damage from climate change is reversing development gains, leaving lasting financial stress, and causing irreparable damage, including the loss of cultural heritage. As the world warms, Caribbean small island developing states – recognised for their international leadership on the issue – are facing escalating climate impacts and spiralling costs.

