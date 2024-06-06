Flow Diverters Market Updates 2024 : to Grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031

Flow Diverters Market

he flow diverters market is projected to reach $1,041.90 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031

North America accounted for a majority of the global flow diverters market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flow diverters market size was valued at $251.50 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,041.90 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

An intracranial aneurysm, also called a brain aneurysm, is a localized swelling of a blood vessel caused by a weakening in the wall of the cerebral artery or vein. Brain aneurysms are treated with a flow diverter, an endovascular device. It is placed in the parent artery of the aneurysm, which covers the neck, to alter blood flow and track the thrombosis that is developing in the sac. Stents designed to reroute blood flow are composed of flexible braids composed of radiopaque wires interwoven with structural wires made of Cobalt-chrome or Nitinol alloy.

The study offers a thorough segmentation of the worldwide market for flow diverters according to end user, type, application, and geography. For the benefit of market participants, investors, and stakeholders, the research examines each segment and its sub-segments to determine which are the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing. To assist market participants in determining the necessary actions to achieve growth, the study provides market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segments.

In 2021, the cerebral aneurysms sector held the largest share of the worldwide flow diverters market, accounting for over three-fifths of the market. It is anticipated that this segment would maintain its lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Furthermore, from 2022 to 2031, this market is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 15.8%. The study also looks at other aspects, such as numerous intracranial aneurysms.

According to end-user, the hospital and clinics segment accounted for over two-thirds of the global market in 2021 and is predicted to continue to dominate by 2031. Furthermore, over the course of the projection period, this category is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR of 15.6%. The ambulatory surgery center segment is also covered in the research.

Geographically speaking, North America accounted for over two-fifths of the worldwide flow diverters market in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its lead by 2031. Nonetheless, throughout the course of the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR of 16.4%. The study also examines regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the pipeline embolization device stimulation segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By application, the cerebral aneurysms segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flow diverters market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing flow diverters market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the flow diverters market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global flow diverters market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

