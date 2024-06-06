Cloud Robotics Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global cloud robotics market, valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2022, is set to experience rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud robotics market, valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2022, is set to experience rapid growth, with a projected (CAGR) of 22.3% over the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the increasing adoption of cloud technology and robotics, heightened demand for industrial automation, and the integration of smart devices.

Market Drivers

Demand for Advanced Automation: Industrial robotics is seeing increased demand as smart factories rely on advanced automation for enhanced precision and efficiency. Cost-effective solutions tailored for small and medium-sized industries are encouraging widespread adoption of industrial automation. Connecting robots, machinery, and automation equipment to the cloud allows manufacturers to achieve unprecedented performance and uptime.

Emerging Technologies and Cloud Integration: The combination of cloud computing, big data, and emerging technologies has enabled the creation of sophisticated multi-robot systems. Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and substantial investments in robotics are driving the need for advanced industrial robots.

Improved Communications and Internet Technology: Advances in communications and internet technology, including AI, machine learning, data analytics, and enhanced security, are crucial for the growth of cloud robotics. The seamless integration of edge computing and 5G networks facilitates ultra-low network latency, making real-time control of robots more efficient.

Automation of Entire Processes: Intelligent robots and control systems are automating processes such as vehicle assembly. Improved mobility and reduced network latency through 5G technology offer superior real-time control, expanding system automation across various sectors.

Cloud Robotics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cloud robotics market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective cloud robotics solutions.

Some major players included in the global cloud robotics market report are:

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG

Microsoft Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Google LLC

com, Inc.

Rapyuta Robotics

ABB Ltd

International Business Machines Corporation

CloudMinds

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Epson America, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Dobot

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group

PAL Robotics

Cloud Robotics Latest Industry News

In March 2023, RV Technology, a robotic applications and systems developer based in Hong Kong, announced the official release of ARCS, a self-developed Agnostic Robotic Control System powered by Microsoft Azure cloud technology.

In April 2022, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) unveiled a substantial USD 30 million investment in Agile Robots AG, an automation company headquartered in Munich and Beijing. This marks FII's second strategic investment in Agile Robots, underlining their commitment to advancing automation technologies and fostering innovation in the field.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges such as security and privacy concerns and high initial costs and R&D expenses. Storing sensitive data on the cloud raises privacy issues, and the risk of hacking poses serious security threats.

Market Segment Insights

Components: The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the need for businesses to enhance applications. Hardware components, essential for robot interaction with surroundings and the cloud, are expected to see moderate growth due to advancements in technology.

Robot Types: Industrial robots are anticipated to dominate the market due to the rising demand for automation in the industrial sector, which improves efficiency and reduces costs. Service robots, used in areas like customer service and sanitation, are expected to grow steadily.

End-Use Sectors: The defense sector is projected to hold the largest market share, leveraging cloud robotics for accuracy and efficiency in operations. The BFSI sector is expected to register the fastest growth, utilizing cloud robotics to enhance security and automate processes, improving customer experience.

Cloud Robotics Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global cloud robotics market on the basis of component, service model, robot type, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Software

Services

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Science

Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

Defenses

Education

Government and Public Sector

Others

The global cloud robotics market is on a significant growth trajectory, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing need for automation across various sectors. However, addressing security and cost challenges will be crucial for sustaining this growth.

