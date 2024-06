Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) Market : Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest Rate During 2021-2031

Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) Market

Increase in government support for management of liver diseases is the major driver of the global transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market size was valued at $93.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A shunt (tube) called a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) is positioned between the hepatic vein, which transports blood from the liver to the vena cava and heart, and the portal vein, which transports blood from the intestines/spleen to the liver. TIPS is mostly used on patients with cirrhosis, a condition in which the liver's scar tissue partially obstructs the blood's path from the portal vein to the hepatic vein. and a tract is subsequently constructed to the portal vein's intrahepatic section.A significant development in the management of portal hypertension is the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt. Additionally, it is used to treat Budd-Chirai syndrome and hepatorenal syndrome. TIPS is the hemodynamic counterpart of a surgical shunt with a narrow diameter placed side to side. A stent is positioned between the portal vein and the hepatic vein to construct the actual shunt. The TIPS stent is inserted using aseptic approach in interventional radiology. The right internal jugular vein is used in this technique to send a needle catheter to the hepatic vein, from which a tract is formed to the intrahepatic section of the portal vein.

The development of new TIPS devices by numerous key players, coupled with an increase in the risk of organ failure and an increase in the prevalence of liver diseases such as hepatorenal syndrome, Budd-Chirai Syndrome, and portal hypertension, are driving factors behind the growth of the global transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt market. In addition, the growing number of elderly people experiencing portal vein thrombosis and other liver illnesses, together with the increased need for TIPS surgery as a result of the organ donor scarcity, are contributing factors to the market expansion. of the upcoming years, there will be more chances due to the increase of product approvals.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

In terms of application, the portal hypertension segment accounted for over four-fifths of the global transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the duration of the projection. Furthermore, it is predicted that between 2022 and 2031, this market will grow at the fastest rate, 3.3%. The growth in the number of portal hypertension cases and the rise in patient demand for transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunts (TIPS) are the reasons for this. The segments on Budd Chiari Syndrome and other topics are also included in the report.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

With almost two-fifths of the global transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt market, North America led the market by geography in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading share for the duration of the forecast period. This is explained by an increase in liver procedures, the presence of important figures, the growth of the healthcare industry, and the availability of cutting-edge TIPS devices in the area. However, due to the expansion of leading market participants' presence throughout the area, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and the rise in lifetime support use, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The study also examines regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

The study provides an in-depth transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market analysis, and the future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets & current transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market trends.

By device type, the stents segment held largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market forecast.

By application, the portal hypertension segment held largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals segment dominates the global market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (tips) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (tips) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Neuromedex GmbH

W.L Gore & Associates, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

