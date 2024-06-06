Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Trends : Projected to Surpass USD 2.2 Billion by 2031

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market

The endoscopic ultrasound market is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for a majority of the endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market," The endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

A minimally invasive method for diagnosing diseases of the gastrointestinal tract as well as other nearby organs and tissues is endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS). Endoscopic ultrasonography is a medical procedure that involves inserting a flexible, thin tube called an endoscope into the gastrointestinal tract along with a sound-generating instrument called an ultrasound machine. In addition to the surrounding tissues and organs, the high-resolution images produced by the high-frequency sound waves clearly show the liver, pancreas, lungs, gall bladder, and lymph nodes.

The adoption of less invasive techniques and technical advancements are the primary endoscopic ultrasound market trends propelling the growth of the worldwide endoscopic ultrasound industry.

There are four segments in the endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market: product, application, end-user, and geography. The market is divided into endoscopes, ultrasound probes, ultrasonic processors, imaging systems, needles, and accessories based on the products segment. Due to improvements in endoscopes and the introduction of new products into the market, the endoscopes sector held a dominant position in the market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

The market is segmented into oncology, pancreatic diseases, and other categories based on application. Due to rising rates of pancreatitis and increased demand for sophisticated diagnostic instruments, the segment that dealt with pancreatic disorders held a dominant market share in the endoscopic ultrasound market share in 2021 and is predicted to maintain this position during the forecast period.

Endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) market share was dominated by North America in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the projected period. This is ascribed to the rising incidence of pancreatitis, the introduction of a new product onto the market, and the presence of significant businesses in the area. Because of its large population base and rising incidence of gastrointestinal illnesses, Asia-Pacific is expected to see profitable growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of products, the endoscopes segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Based on application, the pancreatic conditions segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on the end user, the hospital segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the endoscopic ultrasound EUS Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

