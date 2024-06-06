Hydrocolloids Market to Reach USD 18.82 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Growing Demand in Emerging Economies
"Hydrocolloids Market: Innovations, Applications, and Sustainability in Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics"TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the hydrocolloids market, which was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2023, is poised to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031.
The rising consumption of hydrocolloid-based products in building materials and the cosmetics industry is a significant contributor to this growth.
The demand for thickening and gelling agents in the food and beverage sector is projected to be a major driver of sales. Hydrocolloids are widely used in the food industry due to their ability to bind with water and enhance the properties of food ingredients. The growing demand for healthy food products is expected to translate into an increasing demand for hydrocolloids, as they are often used to replace less healthy ingredients. Additionally, the convenience offered by processed foods, which often contain hydrocolloids, is expected to positively impact the market in the coming years.
The large-scale production of hydrocolloids, coupled with technological advancements that extend the shelf life of foods, could provide a solution for small and medium-scale food & beverage manufacturers to incorporate clean-label ingredients into their products, thereby boosting the hydrocolloids market.
Get a Report Sample of Hydrocolloids Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2701
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Cargill, Inc.
• CP Kelco
• Ashland Inc.
• Lubrizol Corporation
• Rousselot S.A.S.
• Kerry Group PLC.
• Darling Ingredients Inc.
• Fuerst Day Lawson
• TIC GUMs Inc.
• and other
In the cosmetics industry, the demand for natural ingredients and clean-label products is on the rise due to growing awareness of the potential harmful effects of synthetic chemicals.
Hydrocolloids are increasingly being used as natural additives in cosmetics and personal care products due to their thickening, gelling, and water-binding properties. Their compatibility and chemical stability make them ideal ingredients for products such as body wash, toothpaste, and lotions.
The growing consumption of convenience foods is another factor driving the demand for hydrocolloids. These ingredients are used to improve the shelf-life, quality, and texture of processed foods like meat, gravies, and sauces. As consumers lead busier lives, the demand for ready-to-eat products is increasing, further fueling the incorporation of hydrocolloids in processed foods.
Several recent developments in the industry highlight the growing importance of hydrocolloids
• In July 2021, Cargill Inc.announced a $45 million investment to add soluble fibers to its European portfolio of sweeteners, texturizers, and starches in Poland.
• In the same month, W Hydrocolloids, Inc. introduced two new carrageenan products for food applications.
• Cargill Inc.also launched a new label-friendly seaweed powder for food manufacturers in February 2021.
Segment Analysis
By Product, the gelatin segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its use in various pharmaceutical products. By Function, the thickening agents segment held the second-highest revenue share in 2023 because of the widespread use of hydrocolloids as thickening agents in the food industry. By Application, the food and beverage segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the ability of hydrocolloids to modify the rheology of food systems and improve sensory properties.
By Product
• Gelatin
• Xanthan Gum
• Carrageenan
• Alginates
• Pectin
• Guar Gum
• Gum Arabic
• Carboxy Methyl Cellulose
• Agar
• Locust Bean Gum
• Others
By Function
• Thickening
• Gelling
• Stabilizing
• Fat Replacing
• Coating Material
• Others
By Source
• Botanical
• Animal
• Microbial
• Seaweed
• Synthetic
By Application
• Food & Beverage
• Pharmaceutical
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Others
Make Enquiry About Hydrocolloids Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2701
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the global hydrocolloids market. Both countries are major producers of hydrocolloids, and the war has disrupted supply chains and led to price increases. The conflict has also created uncertainty in the market, as companies are hesitant to invest in new projects due to the risk of further escalation.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has also affected the hydrocolloids market. Consumers are cutting back on spending, and businesses are reducing their production. This has led to a decrease in demand for hydrocolloids, especially in the food and beverage industry. The economic slowdown has also made it more difficult for companies to obtain financing, which has hampered investment in new projects.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global hydrocolloids market
This is due to the growing demand for low-fat and low-oil foods in the United States. Hydrocolloids are used to replace calorie-dense fats and oils, and their increasing popularity among health-conscious consumers is driving market growth in the region.
Asia Pacific accounted for the second-largest region in the hydrocolloids market in 2023.
Growing consumption of carboxymethyl cellulose in processed food products, coupled with the expanding textiles and construction sectors, is driving the regional product demand. China is expected to remain a major consumer due to the rising demand for food and beverage products and the abundant availability of raw materials.
Key Takeaways
• The increasing demand for healthy and convenient food products is a major factor driving market growth.
• Technological advancements and the need to address food insecurity are contributing to the expansion of the hydrocolloids market.
• In February 2021, IFF completed a merger with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business.
Buy the Latest Version of Hydrocolloids Market Report 2024-2031 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2701
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram