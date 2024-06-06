Cloud Microservices market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

The global Cloud Microservices Market size is expected to reach USD 8.69 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 22.9%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud microservices market size was USD 1.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. Increase in the use of digital solution, connected devices, and IT systems, growth of the micro services architecture, and adoption of hybrid cloud in different end-user sectors are some of the major factors driving cloud microservices market revenue growth.

The Cloud Microservices market involves the deployment of microservices architecture in cloud environments. Microservices architecture is an approach where applications are structured as a collection of loosely coupled, independently deployable services. This contrasts with traditional monolithic architectures and offers significant benefits in terms of scalability, flexibility, and speed of deployment. Cloud microservices have become essential in modern software development, driven by the need for agile, scalable, and resilient applications. Major players in this market include cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as well as numerous smaller vendors and service providers.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Several factors are driving the growth of the cloud microservices market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing adoption of cloud computing across various industries. As businesses migrate their operations to the cloud, they seek more efficient ways to manage and scale their applications, making microservices a preferred choice. The microservices architecture allows organizations to deploy updates and new features more rapidly, enhancing their ability to respond to market changes and customer demands.

Another significant driver is the growing emphasis on digital transformation. Companies are increasingly focusing on modernizing their IT infrastructure to support new business models and enhance customer experiences. Microservices enable this transformation by allowing businesses to break down complex applications into manageable, independent components, which can be developed, deployed, and scaled independently.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Amazon Web Services, Inc. CA Technologies, Inc., CONTINO, IBM, Idexcel, Inc. Infosys Limited, Kontena, Inc., Macaw Software Inc. Microsoft, Netifi Inc. SmartBear Software, Inc. Software AG. Syntel, Inc. Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Weaveworks Inc

The Global Cloud Microservices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Cloud Microservices Market Segment Insights :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud micro services market on the basis of component, services type, deployment, enterprise, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Platform

Services

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training Support services

Maintained Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

IT and ITES

Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

