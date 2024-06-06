Antimicrobial Plastics Market Set to Reach USD 80.89 Bn by 2031, Fueled by Growing Health Concerns and Hygiene Awareness
"Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Innovations, Growth Drivers, and Applications in Healthcare and Consumer Goods"TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the antimicrobial plastics market was valued at USD 44.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 80.89 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The demand for antimicrobial plastics is surging across a multitude of industries, primarily driven by the need to prevent the growth and spread of harmful microbes.
In the healthcare sector, these plastics are increasingly being used as substitutes for conventional materials in the manufacturing of medical devices, such as ventilators and anesthesia machines. Their pathogen-inhibiting properties and excellent moisture resistance make them ideal for such applications.
The automotive sector is another prominent adopter of antimicrobial plastics. High-touch areas like door handles, armrests, steering wheels, and dashboard panels are being treated with these materials to prevent the spread of germs. Additionally, antimicrobial polymers are finding applications in air conditioning systems to combat mold and bacteria growth.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
Major manufacturers in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market are, PARX Materials N.V, King Plastic Corporation, BioCote Limited, BASF SE, Microban International Ltd., Americhem Inc, Lonza, Sanitized AG, Polyone Corporation, Clariant AG, and other players.
The antimicrobial plastics market is witnessing continuous innovation.
• In February 2023, Microban International introduced Microguard technology, enhancing antifungal properties in PVC, PU, and EVA plastics.
• Palram Industries Ltd. launched HYG technology in 2020, which reduces microbial colonies by up to 99.99% within 24 hours.
Strategic partnerships have also played a crucial role in market expansion.
• Microban International collaborated with Sunbeam Products, Inc. in November 2021 to manufacture antimicrobial knife handles, and with Verbatim in August 2021 to produce USB drives with antimicrobial protection.
Segment Analysis
By Additive, Inorganic antimicrobial additives dominated the market in 2023, owing to their superior properties. Silver ions, a common inorganic additive, are particularly effective in preventing the growth of bacteria, fungi, and molds.
By Additive
Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives
• Copper
• Silver
• Zinc
Organic Antimicrobial Additives
• Triclosan
• Oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA)
• Others
By Type, Commodity plastics held the largest market share in 2023 due to their affordability and versatility. They are widely used in packaging films, tapes, clothing bags, and bottled beverages.
By Type
• Commodity Plastics
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polystyrene (PS)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)
• Polyurethane (PUR)
• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)
Engineering Plastics
• Polycarbonate (PC)
• Polyoxymethylene (POM)
• Polyamide (PA)
• Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)
• Others
• High-Performance Plastics
By Application, the healthcare segment led the market in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for hygienic medical devices and infection prevention measures.
By Application
• Building & Construction
• Healthcare
• Packaging
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Commercial
• Others
Impact of the Global Disruption
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has caused disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to increased raw material costs and logistical challenges for the antimicrobial plastics market. However, the conflict has also heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitation, potentially boosting demand for these materials in the long run.
The economic slowdown has resulted in reduced consumer spending and delayed infrastructure projects, impacting the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market. Nevertheless, the essential nature of these materials in healthcare and food safety is expected to sustain demand, even in challenging economic conditions. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in demand for antimicrobial plastics for use in medical equipment and personal protective gear.
Asia Pacific region held the highest market revenue share of more than 36% in 2023
This dominance is driven by the growing healthcare and packaging industries in countries like India, China, and Japan. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing health concerns are fueling the demand for antimicrobial plastics in this region.
Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024-2031 in the antimicrobial plastics market. Strict environmental regulations and the rapid expansion of the automotive industry are contributing to the increasing adoption of antimicrobial plastics in Europe.
Key Takeaways
• The antimicrobial plastics market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing health concerns and hygiene awareness.
• Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of market share, while Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR.
• The construction industry is witnessing a rising demand for antimicrobial plastics, especially in the development of smart homes and buildings.
• In the food and beverage industry, antimicrobial plastics are gaining popularity as effective food packaging solutions. By inhibiting the growth of bacteria, fungi, and mold, these plastics help extend the shelf life of products and ensure food safety.
