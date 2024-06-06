Social Media Security Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 20.15% to reach US$6,311.116 million by 2029
The social media security market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.15% from US$1,745.427 million in 2022 to US$6,311.116 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the social media security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.15% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6,311.116 million by 2029.
Social media security software protects sensitive information, preventing unauthorized access, and also defends various social media sites against identity thefts, online abuses, and frauds. With the development of newer technologies and better internet understanding, the global social media landscape saw various threats challenging it. Some of the major threats challenging the industry are phishing, sensitive information disclosure, and malware. Apart from these threats, various other security risks, like cyberbullying, invasion of privacy, and identity theft, for the users.
Social media security offers a set of procedures, which are being used to safeguard user's privacy and their accounts. This security solution offers users protection from online harassment, unauthorized access to accounts, phishing attacks, and data breaches. One of the most recent cyber threats that encloses the globe is deepfake. Under deepfake, videos and photos can be morphed to edit and change the person on the video with someone else. This creates a serious social and institutional risk worldwide. Companies like Meta and Twitter, among various others, have aimed to detect and stop the deepfake videos and images on their platform. Social media security will attain a great boost with the introduction of new technologies like AI to the landscape.
One of the major drivers for the social media security market is the global increase in internet usage, and along with it, the increase in the use of social media sites. According to a report published by the University of Maine as of April 2023, there are about 4.8 billion internet users globally. This represents about 59.9% of the total world population and about 92.7% of total internet users all across the globe. The data also claimed that a person on average spent about 2 hours and 24 minutes using social media sites daily, making the global average of about 11.5 billion hours spent on social media sites daily.
The globe witnessed various new introductions and the adoption of much more sustainable social media security technologies into the market. In May 2024, Hinduja Global Solutions launched a new comprehensive cybersecurity solution, which is claimed to offer a state-of-the-art protection solution to enterprises.
The social media security market, based on the size is segmented into two categories, large and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprise is expected to attain maximum market share in the social media security market as it attains a large share in the social media industry. Most used social media sites globally like Meta, TikTok, and Twitter, are owned and operated by large enterprises, and these sites face significant threats. To protect the interests of their users, these companies invest heavily in security solutions that ensure the safeguarding of the sensitive data of the user.
The social media security market by solution is segmented into monitoring, risk management, access management, and others. The monitoring segment is sure to attain the major share of the social media security market, mainly because even with a lower chance of occurrence of attacks, the companies operating social media sites are required to monitor the live feed constantly. Under this, the social media service provider solutions, that monitor, track, and analyze the social media sites constantly and detect and solve threats that may occur.
Based on geography, the social media security market is expanding significantly in the North American region for various reasons. Globally, most of the social media leaders, operating in the industry are based in North American countries, like the USA and Canada. Apart from this, North America has the position of leader in the IT & telecommunication technology industry. Most of the security providers in the social media industry or the cyber landscape are operated and based in the USA, giving the region an advantage over others.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the social media security market, that have been covered are Microsoft, Kaspersky, Proofpoint (Thoma Bravo), Sophs Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Micro Focus (OpenText), ZeroFox (Haveli Investments), KnowBe4 Incorporated (Vista Equity Partners), and Brandle Incorporated.
The market analytics report segments the social media security market on the following basis:
• BY SIZE
o Large Enterprise
o Small and Medium Enterprise
• BY SOLUTION
o Monitoring
o Risk Management
o Access Management
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Microsoft
• Kaspersky
• Proofpoint (Thoma Bravo)
• Sophs Ltd.
• Trend Micro Incorporated
• Micro Focus (OpenText)
• ZeroFox (Haveli Investments)
• KnowBe4 Incorporated (Vista Equity Partners)
• Brandle Incorporated
