Electric Capacitor Market is anticipated to surpass US$34.738 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.95%

Electronic parts that store and release electricity are called electric capacitors. Due to its necessity as a component of electronic equipment, capacitors are nearly always included in electrical circuits. Its lightweight design and easy charging and discharging have effectively replaced conventional batteries. Nearly every electronic device that is used today has incorporated capacitors due to technological advances made over some years that presented modernization opportunities. The demand for wearable and consumer electronics has also led to an increase in the market of capacitors. This is because more people are buying them so as not to be left behind in terms of fashion or by their friends. Industries across different sectors use polymer-based capacitors too which has further fuelled the expansion.
Moreover, with the increasing rate of automation across multiple industries, the electric capacitors market is expected to show a significant increase in demand. Also, as cloud computing enables people to access the internet on their mobile devices how and where they want, the sale of electric capacitors is expected to increase. In addition, capacitors may eventually power Internet of Things (IoT) products.
Further, factors driving the growth of the global electronics market are increased disposable income, surge of product innovation, presence of key market players and consumer interest in smart products such as TVs, wearables, and internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices among others. The world market for electricity may be beneficially affected by factors of global electronics development so that electric capacitors get adequate growth and sales volume. Capacitors are increasingly being utilized in the energy sector because there is an increased demand for effective power generation, storage or transmission requirements. In addition, the growing need for alternative energy sources is expected to drive up demand for electric capacitors.
Moreover, the number of Electric Vehicles, including Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles have been increasing hence aluminum electrical capacitors that are used to deliver high power are becoming more popular. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revealed that despite the general weakness of the global automotive markets, the total volume of sales of passenger cars in 2022 decreased by 3% compared with 2021 while sales of electric cars rose. More than any other region in the world, 10 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be sold across planet earth this very year 2022 – greater than 9.5 million cars across all European Union member states taken together but below fifty percent of total cars bought on Chinese soil. In response to continuous surge towards electric cars plus corresponding increase in need for electrical condensers, the whole electric capacitor industry expects to rise in the end.
The global electric capacitor market, by type, is divided into six types- Aluminium, ceramic, tantalum, paper and film, supercapacitor, and others. Since ceramic capacitors are less expensive to produce and offer dependability, they are among the most widely used in electrical instruments. These capacitors, which find application across various industries, are mainly comprised of non-polarized ceramic or porcelain discs. Because of its high electrostatic field support efficiency and low conductivity, the ceramic material is also a great dielectric.
The use of MLCCs per vehicle is being driven by the shift to more sophisticated vehicles, such as those with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and self-driving capabilities. In order to keep up with this trend, manufacturers are developing new products with larger capacitance for ceramic capacitors.
The global electric capacitor market, by polarization, is divided into two types- Polarized and non-polarized. Capacitors with distinct positive and negative polarities are known as polarized capacitors. It is crucial to ensure that these capacitors are connected in the proper polarities when utilizing them in circuits. A crucial product for industrial applications is the polarized capacitor. Numerous manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and companies offer polarized capacitors, and for instance, Linquip has a large number of polarized capacitors available for purchase.
The global electric capacitor market, by voltage, is divided into two types- High voltage and low voltage. The low voltage market is anticipated to be driven by rising urbanization-related demand for consumer electronics and steadily falling prices. Global disposable income has increased as a result of continuous economic growth, and this rise in consumer income has increased demand for cars and consumer electronics, which in turn fuels industry growth overall. Over the course of the forecast period, the high voltage market is expected to grow significantly due to the increased focus on minimizing power system losses and guaranteeing an efficient and continuous supply of power.
The global electric capacitor market, by industry vertical, is divided into five types- Consumer Electronics, automotive, communication & technology, energy & power, and others. The electric capacitor market is driven by power generation because of the indispensable function that capacitors perform in electrical distribution and transmission networks. In electrical grids, capacitors are necessary for voltage regulation, energy storage, and power factor correction.
Increased worldwide demand for electricity makes infrastructure for efficient power generation, transmission, and distribution more essential with each passing day. That is why, in power plants, certain measures are taken such as using high-voltage capacitors in order to increase reliability and effectiveness of electrical systems through voltage stabilization, loss reduction and reactive power supply.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global electric capacitor market during the forecasted period owing to the growing industrial production in the Asia Pacific region to fulfill domestic demand for higher-quality products and expanding exports from the region are driving up the demand for electric capacitors in the region. Moreover, surging consumer interest in smart devices such as smart TVs and wearable devices, expanding disposable income, continued product innovation, and the presence of key market players in this region contribute to the global electronics market's growth, thus the electric capacitors market's expansion.
The research includes several key players from the Global electric capacitor market, such as KEMET Corporation, Yageo Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nichicon Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic, and Walsin.
The market analytics report segments the global electric capacitor market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Aluminum
o Ceramic
o Tantalum
o Paper And Film
o Supercapacitor
o Others
• By Polarization
o Polarized
o Non-polarized
• By Voltage
o High Voltage
o Low Voltage
• By Industry Vertical
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Communication & Technology
o Energy & Power
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• KEMET Corporation
• Yageo Corporation
• TDK Corporation
• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• Nichicon Corporation
• Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
• Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
• Panasonic
• Walsin
