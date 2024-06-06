TBI Arrests, Charges Man Accused Of Manufacturing Explosive Device

BUCHANAN – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have arrested and charged a Henry County man accused of manufacturing an explosive device.

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents joined the investigation into the device, which had been discovered Wednesday morning when deputies responded to a 911 call from Robby Basham (DOB 9/1/1970), stating he was suffering from a drug overdose. After first responders transported Basham for medical treatment, deputies found a PVC pipe with black wires taped to it on the home’s front porch.

Agents soon notified explosive teams from the Jackson Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, who ensured the safety of the scene and rendered the device safe. Authorities later determined it contained Tannerite and multiple nails and, after securing a search warrant for the home, found more components to make similar devices.

This afternoon, agents arrested and charged Basham with one count of Prohibited Weapons – Explosive Device. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on $1 million bond.

###