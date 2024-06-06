Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell to Appear on "Make Magic Happen!" Podcast

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned fighter pilot, senior military leader, and best-selling author, Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell, will be a featured guest on the empowering podcast "Make Magic Happen!" hosted by Kat. Tune in on Tuesday at 7 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel to hear Colonel Campbell share her inspiring story and insights on leadership, courage, and transformation.

About "Make Magic Happen!"

"Make Magic Happen!" is a dynamic podcast designed to help listeners make significant shifts in their lives. Kat, the host, believes that when "SHIFT HAPPENS," you can "MAKE MAGIC HAPPEN!" The show aims to inspire listeners to pursue the life they truly want, unapologetically, opening up a world of new possibilities. Kat and her guests provide hope, inspiration, reassurance, and encouragement, along with practical tools and strategies to help listeners transform their lives from "impossible" to "possible."

In this episode, Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell will discuss her remarkable 24-year career in the United States Air Force, where she served as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. With 1,800 flight hours in the A-10 Warthog and over 100 combat missions, Colonel Campbell's bravery and dedication are exemplified by her receipt of the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism. She will share insights from her career, including her role as the Director of the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the Air Force Academy, and discuss her best-selling book, "Flying in the Face of Fear: A Fighter Pilot’s Lessons on Leading with Courage."

Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights on overcoming fear, embracing change, and leading with courage from Colonel Campbell’s personal experiences and lessons learned. Her story of resilience and transformation is a testament to the power of courage and leadership in achieving one's goals and dreams.

Tune In Details:

Podcast: Make Magic Happen!

Host: Kat

Air Time: Tuesdays at 7 AM Pacific Time

Channel: VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

For more information about the "Make Magic Happen!" podcast, please visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4205

About Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell:

Kim “KC” Campbell is a retired Colonel who served 24 years in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. With 1,800 flight hours in the A-10 Warthog and over 100 combat missions, Campbell has been honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism. She recently served as the Director of the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the Air Force Academy. Campbell is the author of the best-selling book "Flying in the Face of Fear: A Fighter Pilot’s Lessons on Leading with Courage."