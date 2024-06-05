Submit Release
Quality in Action

The American College of Surgeons is proud to acknowledge facilities that have been verified through the ACS Power of Quality program. These surgical quality leaders are committed to the highest standards of patient care, providing surgical teams with the tools and resources necessary to save and improve lives.

