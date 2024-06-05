Bong Go aids fire victims in Sta. Barbara, Zamboanga City

"Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nakakabili ng buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante ay buhay tayo kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa ating ng Panginoon," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a video message, told recovering victims of fire incidents in Sta. Barbara, Zamboanga City as his Malasakit Team provided them aid on Monday, June 3.

Likewise, Go mentioned Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored. The Act mandates acquiring new fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other enhancements.

Furthermore, Go highlighted SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities.

The relief initiative was held at Sta. Barbara Barangay Hall, where 31 families received financial assistance, grocery packs, water dispensers, shirts, vitamins, and basketballs and volleyballs from Go. Select recipients also received a bike, shoes, and cell phone.

Meanwhile, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of nearby Malasakit Centers at Zamboanga City Medical Center, Mindanao Central Sanitarium, and Labuan General Hospital, should they need medical assistance from the government.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has aided more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go affirmed.