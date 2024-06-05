PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release

June 5, 2024 Empowering the youth to achieve their dreams: Bong Go urges graduates to serve the country during graduation in Pandi, Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go delivered a heartfelt speech packed with encouragement and practical advice to the graduating class 2024 at Immaculate Conception Child Development Center, Inc. in Pandi, Bulacan. On Tuesday, June 4, Go addressed the 348 graduates, reminding them to cherish their accomplishments while acknowledging the sacrifices of their parents. He also used his journey to inspire them to embrace future challenges and seize opportunities for continued education, personal growth and service to the country. "Mga anak, kung alam n'yo lang ang tiniis ng mga magulang n'yo para marating n'yo ang araw na ito, kung ilang beses nilang binalewala ang gutom dahil nakalaan na ang budget ng pamilya para sa tuition ninyo," he stated, emphasizing the depth of parental love and commitment. The senator reassured the parents, acknowledging their resilience, "Pero 'wag kayong mag-alala. Kaming mga magulang ay sanay na tiisin ang lahat para sa inyo." Transitioning to the graduates, Go offered words of wisdom and encouragement. He reminded them of the fundamental challenges ahead, advising them to take life at a measured pace. "Enjoy life! Habang hinahanap n'yo ang inyong calling at purpose sa buhay, magsumikap kayo pero huwag kayong magmadali! Opportunity will come in God's perfect time!," he enthused. Reflecting on his own journey from being an assistant to the then Davao City Mayor, former President Rodrigo Duterte to a national legislator, he shared, "Tignan n'yo ako. Probinsyanong assistant lang noon ng former mayor ng Davao City... Akalain ko ba na balang araw, magiging senador ako na haharap dito sa Immaculate Conception Child Development Center sa Pandi, Bulacan." "When the time comes that opportunity knocks on your door, remember that it is God himself who is knocking," he added, urging the youth to seize their chances fearlessly. Go also discussed practical avenues for continuing education and career advancement, acknowledging the financial constraints many face. "Gusto mong mag-masteral after graduation pero wala nang budget si Nanay at Tatay? May mga programa ang gobyerno para diyan. Never stop chasing your dreams -- Go lang ng go!" Meanwhile, highlighting the importance of promoting access to education, Go spoke proudly of Republic Act No. 10931, or the "Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act," which was signed into law by former President Duterte. "This law marked a significant step towards realizing free education in state colleges and universities, a dream for many Filipinos," he explained. In his continuous pursuit to expand the horizons of educational accessibility, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, aiming to widen the scope of the tertiary education subsidy. Likewise, he co-authored the recently signed RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supplies allowance of teachers. Continuing, he touched on RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," which he co-authored and co-sponsored, aimed at protecting students from being barred from exams due to unpaid fees. Go also filed SBN 1864, or the "Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act," which seeks to relieve students impacted by unforeseen crises. Further addressing the holistic needs of the educational community, Go pointed out his support for the mental well-being of both students and educators. "I also support the promotion of the mental well-being of our students and educators through Senate Bill No. 379, which we co-authored, and Senate Bill No. 1786 which I filed," he said referring to bills that seeks to establish mental health offices in education institutions. Meanwhile, Go expressed his gratitude to the School President, Mrs. Cecilia Santos-Andres, and other school officials for the invitation. Go closed his speech with a heartfelt appeal to the graduates to remember their roots and those who helped them reach their goals. "Pakiusap ko lang sa inyo, sana gamitin natin ang oras at talento para magtulungan at makatulong sa iba -- lalo na sa mga nangangailangan," urged Go. "Huwag niyo sanang kalimutan ang inyong pinanggalingan at kung sino ang mga gumabay sa inyo para makamit ang inyong pangarap -- ang inyong mga magulang at inyong mga guro," he concluded. Following the ceremony, he proceeded to Angat, Bulacan, to join the new Super Health Center's inauguration and assist fellow citizens who have lost their livelihoods.