PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release

June 5, 2024 Bringing services closer to communities: Bong Go visits Angat, Bulacan for Super Health Center inauguration; helps half a thousand displaced workers On Tuesday, June 4, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Angat, Bulacan, to aid displaced and disadvantaged workers at Angat Municipal Gymnasium and attend the Super Health Center inauguration in Barangay Taboc. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he said. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 500 displaced workers and 120 Barangay Health Workers. The displaced workers additionally received masks, while selected recipients received bicycles, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch. Furthermore, Go lauded the local government for their support and dedication to bringing government services closer to their constituents, including Congressman Ador Pleyto, Governor Daniel Fernando, Vice Governor Alex Castro, Mayor Jowar Bautista, Bulacan, Vice Mayor Arvin Agustin, and the local councilors. Congressman Ador Pleyto warmly thanked Go for his continuous support to the local community, underscoring the significant impact of Go's initiatives. "Napaka palad natin na andito mismo ang isa sa pinaka masipag, pinakamabait, at pinakamatulungin na Senador, mahal ng buong bansa, mahal ng ating bayan, ang aking kaibigan, si Senator Bong Go! Umpisa pa nun, nung hindi pa siya nananalo, natulungan na niya ang ating bayan at ilang beses na siyang bumalik dito. Senador Bong Go, kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa iyo," Cong. Ador said. Through Go's initiative of bringing public services closer to the grassroots and in collaboration with various agencies, the beneficiaries could also avail themselves of various government programs. The Department of Labor and Employment oriented and provided temporary employment to qualified displaced workers through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Nandito po ang ating DOLE para sa programang TUPAD para bigyan kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Palakpakan naman natin ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE," expressed Go. The lawmaker has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Meanwhile, during the inauguration of Angat Super Health Center, the senator also highlighted that he continues to support the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, which shall improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities. The center will offer various health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in the province of Bulacan. Moreover, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional help to the residents needing medical assistance through the Malasakit Center in the province located at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue, and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 165 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide. Go then emphasized the significance of the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, in which he was a principal sponsor and co-author in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. On the same day, Go inspired the graduates in Pandi, Bulacan, and showcased his legislative achievements in educational accessibility during the graduation ceremony of the Immaculate Conception Child Development Center, Inc. He also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay of Negros Occidental Chapter provincial congress in Mandaue City, Cebu.