Notre Dame de Namur University Wins Best of San Mateo Award

Belmont, CA, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) has been honored with the Best of San Mateo Award. In the inaugural year of this award, over 22,000 community members voted. This recognition underscores NDNU's commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities that empower individuals to advance their careers and pursue lifelong learning.

The Best of San Mateo Award is bestowed upon businesses and organizations that demonstrate excellence in their respective fields and make significant contributions to the community. NDNU stood out among its peers for its innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and unwavering dedication to student success in continuing education.

"We are immensely proud to receive the Best of San Mateo Award," said Beth Martin, Ph.D., President of Notre Dame de Namur University. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to offer high-quality education that meets the evolving needs of our community. At NDNU, we believe in the transformative power of education, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to lifelong learning."

NDNU offers a diverse range of degree programs designed to accommodate busy professionals seeking to advance their careers in education, business, and psychology by enhancing their skills and knowledge. NDNU offers comprehensive educational opportunities tailored to meet the demands of today's workforce.

"Our graduate programs and undergraduate degree completion programs are designed to be flexible, accessible, and relevant," said Greg White, Ph.D., Provost and SVP at NDNU. "We understand that our students lead busy lives, which is why we offer in-person and online, evening, and weekend classes to accommodate their schedules. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff who are committed to providing a transformative learning experience for our students."

As NDNU celebrates this prestigious award, the university remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to reach their full potential through education. With a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, NDNU continues to be a beacon of academic excellence in the San Mateo community and beyond.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu and 2024 Best of San Mateo Winners Voted by the Community

