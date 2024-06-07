As AI and health converge, Dean Lucchinetti joined experts in discussing how Texas can leverage AI and machine learning to improve health and care »

With a portfolio of $4 billion in research funding — and granting more than half the medical degrees earned in Texas each year — UT System schools are on the cutting edge of health innovation enabled by artificial intelligence.

The University of Texas at Austin, powered by the fastest academic supercomputer in the U.S. and a rich history of thought leadership in AI, is leading the way in efforts spanning brain health, vaccine development, surgical decision-making support and more.

In January, UT Austin designated 2024 as its “Year of AI,” signaling a commitment to meeting recent momentum surrounding artificial intelligence with the school’s strength of expertise across science, engineering, medicine, liberal arts and more.

“Our opportunities in AI and health are really a team sport,” said Claudia F. Lucchinetti, M.D., dean of Dell Medical School and senior vice president for medical affairs at UT. “It’s going to require a big team, big science and big data to make a big impact.”

At the inaugural UT System AI Symposium in Health Care last week, Lucchinetti joined experts including state Sen. Tan Parker and John Zerwas, M.D., UT System’s executive vice chancellor for health affairs, to discuss the statewide expertise and opportunities to leverage AI and machine learning to improve health and care.

“We really have a spectrum of expertise across the system and across the state,” Lucchinetti said. “Our panel was a perfect of example of what it’s going to take AI and really have this transformative impact on health care.”