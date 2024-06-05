SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether CVS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2024, CVS issued a press release reporting its first quarter 2024 results and revising its full-year 2024 guidance. Among other items, CVS reported $88.4 billion in revenue, missing expectations of $89 billion. The Company stated that higher utilization of healthcare services, meaning more insurance dollars spent, weighed on its results in addition to Medicare reimbursement rate cuts that will continue to pressure CVS for the remainder of the year. Accordingly, CVS issued revised full-year 2024 guidance, including “[r]evised GAAP diluted EPS guidance to at least $5.64 from at least $7.06”; “[r]evised Adjusted EPS guidance to at least $7.00 from at least $8.30”; and “[r]evised cash flow from operations guidance to at least $10.5 billion from at least $12.0 billion”.

On this news, CVS’s stock price fell $11.40 per share, or 16.84%, to close at $56.31 per share on May 1, 2024.

