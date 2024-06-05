Miller receives life sentence for injuring MHP trooper

June 5, 2024

HELENA– Jason Allen Miller was sentenced to life without parole for running over and seriously injuring Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson in February 2023. In April, Miller was found guilty on all counts including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated kidnapping, and a sentencing enhancement for the use of a weapon.

“Today we made it clear that violence against Montana law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. I’m proud of our prosecutors in the Attorney General’s Office who helped hold the perpetrator to account and ensured justice was served in this case,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

Miller received live without parole in the Montana State Prison for his attempt on Trooper Johnson’s life, followed by 10 years for the use of a weapon, 15 years for criminal endangerment, 15 years for criminal mischief, five years for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and 15 years for aggravated kidnapping, which means Miller will be in prison for life, without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years. He also owes the Johnson family over $75,000 in restitution, and over $1.2 million to the State for Trooper Johnson’s care, treatment, and trial expenses.

Trooper Johnson was injured in the line of duty on February 16, 2023, while apprehending Miller. During the incident, Trooper Johnson was run over by Miller and sustained serious injuries. He has been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for eight years.

The case was prosecuted by assistant attorneys general Thorin Geist and Selene Koepke, with assistance from the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Eureka Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.