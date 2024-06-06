FullNet Communications Terminates Registration Under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FullNet Communications, Inc. (“FullNet” or the “Company”) (FULO – OTC Pink Current) announces that it has filed a Form 15 with the Securities & Exchange Commission (the “SEC) terminating its registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Act of 1934. Consequently, the Company will no longer be filing reports with the SEC.
Effective immediately, the Company will begin filing reports with OTCMarkets pursuant to their Alternative Reporting Standard for the Pink Market to meet its obligation to provide current information to the public markets.
“The financial burden of filing reports with the SEC no longer made sense for FullNet or its shareholders. The cost to meet the SEC filing requirements for this year was estimated to be in excess of $180,000 and we felt there wasn't enough value for our shareholders to justify that expense,” stated Jason Ayers, President of FullNet.
The Company fully intends to maintain its OTC Pink Current designation and does not expect this change to have a material impact on the trading of its common stock.
About FullNet Communications, Inc.
FullNet is an integrated communications company headquartered in Oklahoma City, that has been providing advanced voice and data solutions since 1995. It provides a wide range of mission critical services to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. Its customers range in size from individuals and small neighborhood businesses to international Fortune 500 companies. Its primary services are mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls, equipment colocation and related services, and customized live help desk outsourcing service. For more information, visit the Company’s web site at www.fullnet.net.
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” or “should” or other variations thereon, or by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual results of the Company or industry results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Roger P Baresel
FullNet Communications, Inc.
+1 405-548-3102
