AVITA Medical Achieves Milestone with First Case Using RECELL GO

Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta first to treat a patient using AVITA Medical’s FDA-Approved RECELL GO System for thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects

VALENCIA, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, today announced that the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta is the first U.S. burn center to treat a patient using its RECELL GO™ System. Recently FDA-approved, RECELL GO is a next-generation autologous cell harvesting device that harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to treat thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects.



“Completing the first case with RECELL GO at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center is a defining moment for AVITA Medical,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Following FDA approval, our swift product deployment ensured prompt delivery to the center. The center embraced our initiative, and together with our team, their clinicians successfully completed the first case last Friday, with additional cases completed over the past three days. With the integration of RECELL GO, we believe their clinicians will be empowered to expand treatment capabilities, reaching more patients and achieving optimal outcomes, thus setting a new standard of care in wound care management. We eagerly await the success stories of patients treated at this facility in the coming months.”

AVITA Medical will continue to rollout RECELL GO to top U.S. burn treatment centers in June, while other existing accounts will be converted throughout the year. New accounts will receive RECELL GO with their first order, eliminating the need for conversion.

"As the largest U.S. burn center, we are committed to adopting technology that provides the best possible care for our patients," said Dr. Zaheed Hassan, President of Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc. and Chairman of Burn Reconstruction Center of America. "By integrating RECELL GO into our hospital, we are providing our clinical staff with cutting-edge technology that allows us to focus more on our patients. Our team is proud to be the first in the U.S. to use this innovative device, and we are eager to see the positive impact it will have on our patients' lives."

RECELL technology offers clinicians and their patients a range of benefits compared to traditional skin grafting. The innovative device allows for improved healing using significantly less donor skin1, leading to reduced pain, faster closure, and enhanced aesthetic appearance.2 Additionally, patients often require fewer procedures for definitive closure and experience a reduced length of stay for burns covering less than 50% total body surface area.2,3,4

RECELL GO introduces enhanced features that streamline the preparation of Spray-On Skin™ Cells. This next-generation device significantly reduces the training burden on medical staff, improves workflow efficiency in the operating room, and controls the RECELL Enzyme™ incubation time to ensure optimal cell yield and viability. These advancements simplify the user interface, enabling medical teams to provide quality care readily and consistently to their patients.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, in the United States.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

