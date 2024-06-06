NCSY Issues Statement on Antisemitic Incident at East Brunswick High
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish Student Union (JSU), a division of NCSY, stands in support of the students, advisors, and parent community in the East Brunswick High School JSU, where the club has been in operation for more than a decade. JSU echos the statements of Mayor Brad Cohen and will eagerly await the results of Superintendent Dr. Victor Valeski’s investigation. As Mayor Cohen said, “Hate has no place in East Brunswick and Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated”. JSU is an inclusive experience and one, especially this year, that has been a haven for Jewish students to connect and interact. As Rabbi Micah Greenland, International Director of NCSY & JSU, stated “This year, more than ever before, JSU has been a beacon in the dark for Jewish teens across North America, with more than 19,000 students participating in JSU clubs. I cannot understate the impact this type of incident has on the feelings of safety and acceptance of our teens, and the Jewish community at large”.
Unfortunately, this has been a year in which antisemitic acts have grown exponentially, and JSU Jewish teens in public schools have been as inundated as the college campuses that are regularly seen on the news. JSU will continue to provide inspiration, education and guidance to Jewish students and allies who participate in clubs inside school and meetups throughout the year. JSU has received more than 100 requests to open new clubs nationwide, with 20%+ coming from the tri-state area. To start a club or to reach out for any reason please visit www.jsu.org
Devora Simon, National Director of JSU
Rabbi Reuven Lebovitz, Director of New Jersey JSU
About NCSY
NCSY, a trailblazer in engaging Jewish youth for more than 70 years, connects with Jewish teens through innovative, cutting-edge social and recreational programs to develop a positive Jewish identity. NCSY inspires Jewish teens and their connection to Israel through informal Jewish education, retreats, and summer programs. NCSY empowers more than 32,000 teens, across six countries, through leadership development and guidance to become passionately committed leaders of the Jewish community and instruments for positive change and renewal.
About JSU
JSU is more than just a high school club. It is the only Jewish club on campus for Jewish teens in public school and, in the current environment, has become a beacon of Jewish pride. JSU provides a welcoming and vibrant Jewish community where teens learn and connect with each other, explore Jewish culture and history, and discover opportunities for deeper engagement. From just four clubs in Los Angeles in 2002, JSU has grown into a national network of over 370 clubs, transforming the high school experience for more than 19,000 students across North America every year.
