ITech Painters Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in the Painting Industry
ITech Painters, a leading provider of professional painting services for residential and commercial properties, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITech Painters, a leading provider of professional painting services for residential and commercial properties, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 2004, ITech Painters has set the standard for quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction in the painting industry. The company, founded by Ryan and Sherrie Whipple, commemorates two decades of dedicated service, unparalleled craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to its clients and community.
Reflecting on the company's milestone, Founder Ryan Whipple shared, "When we started our painting company, we believed we could offer homeowners a better contractor experience centered on integrity, honesty, trustworthiness, and friendliness. Thousands of projects later, we have not only met but exceeded that goal, making countless clients happy and satisfied with our services."
Over the years, ITech Painters has become one of the highest-rated paint contractors in the Portland and Hillsboro area. This achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering exceptional service using the latest technology and sustainable practices. Notably, ITech Painters stands out in the industry for providing livable wages, health and medical benefits, paid time off, and training to its painters—a rarity in the painting sector.
The company's commitment extends beyond painting services—ITech Painters has a significant impact on the community through its support of adoption. The Whipples, having experienced the joy of adoption firsthand, are passionate advocates for helping children find their forever homes. A percentage of ITech Painters' annual profits is donated to further the work of child adoption, aligning with the company's mission of "Bringing Happiness to Homes."
"We are so grateful for the trust our customers have put in us and the support they have given us, especially in the beginning. People have entrusted us with their homes, and referred our services to friends, family, and neighbors. We are forever thankful for the community we serve and are a part of." said Ryan and Sherrie Whipple.
Looking to the future, ITech Painters remains committed to its founding values and looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with the same dedication and excellence that has defined the company for the past twenty years.
About ITech Painters:
ITech Painters is a family-owned, local painting company serving Portland and the Western Metro Area, including Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard, Tualatin, and more. Established in 2004 by Ryan and Sherrie Whipple, ITech Painters provides top-quality house painting services backed by a commitment to exceptional service. With two decades of experience, ITech Painters adds happiness to homes through professional painting services and active support for adoption, embodying the mission of "Bringing Happiness to Homes."
For more information about ITech Painters and its services, please visit https://itechpaintingpros.com/ or contact:
Ryan Whipple
ITech Painters
+1 503-866-7439
info@itechpainters.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube