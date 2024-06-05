Submit Release
Revolution Medicines to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Conference Dates: June 10-13, 2024
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 2:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, 2024
    Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

To access a live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities include its RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).


Media & Investor Contact
Erin Graves
650-779-0136
egraves@revmed.com

