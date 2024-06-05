GDRX STOCKHOLDERS – Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) securities between September 23, 2020 and November 8, 2022. GoodRx operates a price comparison platform for prescription drugs which, in many cases, offers consumers access to lower prices (through discount codes and coupons) for their medications.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Misrepresented its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) while Kroger accounted for less than 5% of the pharmacies accepting GoodRx discounts, Kroger was responsible for nearly 25% of GoodRx’s total prescription transactions revenue (the Company’s primary revenue stream); and (2) Kroger could unilaterally cease accepting GoodRx discounts, cutting off some or all of GoodRx’s revenues for purchases at Kroger’s pharmacies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

